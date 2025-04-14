ADVERTISEMENT

2025 Boras Classic

Streak One

Streak One

Day 1

St. Ignaitus beat San Marin 3-0: DJ Delaney had a two run homer and Finn Demuth struck out eight batters over five innings

Benicia beat Oak Ridge 8-4: Benicia scored four runs in the top of the eighth to win the opener. Peyton Rowles went 3-for-5 with two RBI and Dominic Louro struck out nine over six innings

St. Ignatius beat Benicia 7-2: St. Ignatius scored four runs in the third and three in the fifth inning.The Wildcats are onto the final four on Wednesday.

Oak Ridge beat San Marin 8-4: Jackson Molloy had a double and two RBI and Noah Nowaski gave up three runs over five innings with five strikeouts for the Trojans.

Serra beat Pleasant Grove 11-4: the Padres jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning and then scored five runs in the final two innings. Evan Bradshaw had three RBI and Noah Greenspan and Nate Hui each had two RBI. Pleasant Grove's Nolan Underwood had three hits.

Rocklin beat College Park 8-1: Rocklin's Dylan Nusz had a home run and four RBI and Troy Ueltzen gave up one run over six innings. Samuel Johnston had the lone RBI for College Park

Rocklin beat Serra 6-0: Rocklin gave up just three total hits led by Joey Lorenzini (5 IP, 7K) as the Thunder knocked off the No. 1 team. Cash Brennan had two RBI.

Pleasant Grove beat College Park 12-0: Pleasant Grove's Jake Dougherty threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts to cap the night. Nic Trillo had three RBI and three runs scored.
 
Rocklin looking very impressive so far, beating both College park (8-1) and Serra (6-0)…..

Pleasant Grove lost to Serra 11-4 then bounced back with a 12-0 win, including a No-hitter by Jake Dougherty over College Park….

College Park had a rough day making a combined 11 Errors and losing their 2 games by a combined score of 20-1….

SI beats San Marin 3-0 and Benicia 7-2 to go 2-0 on the first day as well…..

Todays Marquee games are DLS vs Franklin and ST Mary’s vs Cardinal Newman…..
 
Day 2

De La Salle beat Franklin-Elk Grove 6-4: De La Salle scored two in the fifth and two in the sixth to win the Top 10 matchup for its 10th straight win. De La Salle's Brandon Varges had two RBI . Brandon Williams and Jason Harris each had a double for Franklin, which started Dylan Wood.

Whitney beat Liberty-Bakersfield 9-0: TJ Smith had a home run and four RBI and Brady Estes tossed a complete game with 13 strikeouts. Whitney scored seven runs in the top of the seventh

Whitney beat De La Salle 3-2: Braeden Jenest threw a complete game and Josh Mendoza had two RBI for Whitney. De La Salle's Tyler Spangler had a home run in the loss.

Franklin beat Liberty 7-3: The Wildcats scored four runs in the fourth inning to even its record at 1-1 for the Classic.

Mitty beat Granite Bay 9-6: Down 6-4 heading into the top of the seventh, Mitty scored two in the seventh and three in the eighth for the opening win. Mitty's Felix Chang and tyler Manago each had two hits.

St. Mary's-Stockton beat Cardinal Newman 8-1: Dax Hardcastle had a home run and three RBI and Tanner Grove threw a complete game with nine strikeouts. Jack Pezzolo had a double and a run scored in the loss.

St. Mary's beat Mitty 10-0: Hardcastle added two home runs in the nightcap and Nico Bavaro gave up one hit over the complete game six inning effort.

Granite Bay beat Cardinal Newman 1-0
 
Whitney knocked off DLS 3-2 in that second game today!….
 
San Marin beat Granite Bay 11-10
College Park beat Liberty-Bakersfield 5-2: Jack Carpenter had three RBI and Connor Berkowitz had two RBI for the Falcons. James Voorhines threw a complete game with nine strikeouts.

Mitty beat Pleasant Grove 8-2: Mitty scored three in the first and three in the third. They are now 2-1 at the Boras Classic with a loss to St. Mary's.
Cardinal Newman vs. Oak Ridge

4:00 PM
De La Salle vs. Serra
Franklin vs. Benicia

7:00 PM
Whitney vs. Rocklin
St. Mary's vs. St. Ignatius
 
Last edited:
Oak Ridge beat CN 10-0…. Rough Tournament for CN….

DLS Beat Serra 5-2….

Benicia Beat Franklin 6-4…. Benicia having a good Tournament!…

Rocklin Beat Whitney 8-6…. Thunder are 3-0!….

ST Mary’s Beats SI 7-2…. ST Mary’s is also 3-0 and looking really good!….

Should be Rocklin vs ST Mary’s for the Championship!….
 
ST Mary’s beats Rocklin 6-1 in the Final, that is an impressive win, don’t know if there are 2 better teams in Nor Cal Right now!….

Very impressive tournament for ST Mary’s!…. I think I would put them and Grnada as the top 2 in Nor Cal right now…
 
Latest posts

