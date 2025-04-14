2025 Boras Classic

Day 1



St. Ignaitus beat San Marin 3-0: DJ Delaney had a two run homer and Finn Demuth struck out eight batters over five innings



Benicia beat Oak Ridge 8-4: Benicia scored four runs in the top of the eighth to win the opener. Peyton Rowles went 3-for-5 with two RBI and Dominic Louro struck out nine over six innings



St. Ignatius beat Benicia 7-2: St. Ignatius scored four runs in the third and three in the fifth inning.The Wildcats are onto the final four on Wednesday.



Oak Ridge beat San Marin 8-4: Jackson Molloy had a double and two RBI and Noah Nowaski gave up three runs over five innings with five strikeouts for the Trojans.



Serra beat Pleasant Grove 11-4: the Padres jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning and then scored five runs in the final two innings. Evan Bradshaw had three RBI and Noah Greenspan and Nate Hui each had two RBI. Pleasant Grove's Nolan Underwood had three hits.



Rocklin beat College Park 8-1: Rocklin's Dylan Nusz had a home run and four RBI and Troy Ueltzen gave up one run over six innings. Samuel Johnston had the lone RBI for College Park



Rocklin beat Serra 6-0: Rocklin gave up just three total hits led by Joey Lorenzini (5 IP, 7K) as the Thunder knocked off the No. 1 team. Cash Brennan had two RBI.



Pleasant Grove beat College Park 12-0: Pleasant Grove's Jake Dougherty threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts to cap the night. Nic Trillo had three RBI and three runs scored.