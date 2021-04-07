Baseball Daily Dive - April 7

Amador Valley (1-1) at #2 De La Salle (3-1)#5 California (4-2) at Dublin (2-2)Dougherty Valley (4-3) at #7 Foothill-Pleasanton (3-2)Vacaville (2-6) at #8 Jesuit (1-2)#15 Elk Grove (3-1) at Rocklin (4-4)#16 Cardinal Newman (0-0) at Vanden (5-0)Tracy (6-4) beat St. Mary’s-Stockton (7-1) 6-5: Junior Drew Giannini had a two run homer to tie the game in the seventh and junior Drew Frederick had a walk-off single in the 10th to hand the Rams their first loss. Junior Max Ortega had a home run and three RBI for the Rams.Granite Bay (5-1) beat Jesuit (1-2) 10-6: Granite Bay posted six runs in the fourth inning behind a grand slam from senior JR Freethy. Devon Walczykowski had a home run for the Marauders.Franklin-Elk Grove (6-2) beat Rocklin (4-4) 10-4: The Wildcats led 9-1 after two innings and senior Andres Galan went six innings of two run ball with nine strikeouts. Senior Lucas Gibbons went 3-for-4 with four RBI in the win.Redwood (5-0) beat Marin Catholic (4-2) 10-0: Ben Cohen and Charlie Ginsburg each had two RBI and Tyler Blair gave up three hits over six innings for the Giants. Van Larson got the start for the Wildcats and went four innings.Roseville (5-2) beat Woodcreek (3-3) 5-4: Senior Keith Turpin had a walk-off sacrifice fly for the Tigers. Freshman Austin Nye got the start for Roseville and struck out nine batters over four innings. For Woodcreek, junior Caden Thompson had a home run and junior Zack Malone started and had eight strikeouts in 5.1 innings. This is the first of a three game series this week.Oak Ridge (3-4) beat Placer (4-3) 8-1: Senior Nick Solorzano and junior Michael May each had three hits for the Trojans, which outhit Placer 13-6. On the mound, senior Brady Routen went 4.2 innings of one run ball to get the win. Senior Anson Aroz had a home run for Placer.Pittsburg (6-1) beat Heritage (7-1) 4-3: The Pirates avenged its only loss behind six innings of three run ball from James Murray. Heritage junior Jo Jo Roman went 3-for-3 with two RBI.Bellarmine (1-0) beat Willow Glen (0-1) 14-4: The Bells scored 13 runs in the final two innings in the first win for head coach Nate Sutton. Senior Wonny Kwak threw 2.1 shutout innings with three strikeouts.