Baseball Scoreboard: CCS Division 1/NCS Division II Notes

CCS DIVISION I
Carmel beat Los Gatos 7-3: Junior Jackson Lloyd and sophomore Matt Maxon each had home runs in a seven run fourth inning. Maxon got the start and gave up two runs over 4.2 innings. Los Gatos put 12 runners on base in the loss.
St. Ignatius beat Serra 2-0: Senior Will Siwinski gave up two hits over six innings with six strikeouts and sophomore Archer Horn struck out the side in the seventh inning as the Wildcats knocked out the No. 3 ranked team in NorCal. Senior Evann Smith had two doubles for St. Ignatius. Serra starter Sam Kretsch gave up one run in five innings of work.
