Baseball Top 20: Boras Classic title moves Mitty into the Top 5

1. De La Salle (18-1) LW: #1 2. Valley Christian, San Jose (19-4) LW: #2 3. Vacaville (17-2) LW: #4 4. Mitty (17-6) LW: #9 5. Acalanes (16-2) LW: #6 6. Bellarmine (11-9) LW: #12 7. Franklin, Elk Grove (15-2) LW: #3 8. Serra (15-8) LW: #7 9. Foothill, Pleasanton (15-5) LW: #5 10. Amador Valley (16-2) LW: #8 11. Jesuit (10-7) LW: #11 12. Los Altos (18-1) LW: #13 13. St. Francis, Mountain View (14-8) LW: #10 14. Los Gatos (16-5) LW: #14 15. Folsom (13-3) LW: NR 16. Lodi (15-4) LW: #15 17. St. Mary's, Stockton (10-7) LW: #16 18. Buhach Colony (17-3) LW: NR 19. San Benito (16-2-1) LW: #17 20. Wilcox (15-5-2) LW: NR