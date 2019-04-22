Baseball Top 20: Boras Classic title moves Mitty into the Top 5

Discussion in 'Baseball' started by Streak One, Apr 22, 2019 at 9:42 AM.

  Streak One

    1. De La Salle (18-1) LW: #1

    2. Valley Christian, San Jose (19-4) LW: #2

    3. Vacaville (17-2) LW: #4

    4. Mitty (17-6) LW: #9

    5. Acalanes (16-2) LW: #6

    6. Bellarmine (11-9) LW: #12

    7. Franklin, Elk Grove (15-2) LW: #3

    8. Serra (15-8) LW: #7

    9. Foothill, Pleasanton (15-5) LW: #5

    10. Amador Valley (16-2) LW: #8

    11. Jesuit (10-7) LW: #11

    12. Los Altos (18-1) LW: #13

    13. St. Francis, Mountain View (14-8) LW: #10

    14. Los Gatos (16-5) LW: #14

    15. Folsom (13-3) LW: NR

    16. Lodi (15-4) LW: #15

    17. St. Mary's, Stockton (10-7) LW: #16

    18. Buhach Colony (17-3) LW: NR

    19. San Benito (16-2-1) LW: #17

    20. Wilcox (15-5-2) LW: NR
     
  trevrush1

    Turlock High anywhere?
     
  Streak One

    Turlock right in the mix outside of the Top 20. Always one of the better teams in the section
     
