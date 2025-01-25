Boys Basketball: Monterey Trail stays undefeated in league play

Monterey Trail (17-4, 5-0) withstood a fast start for Franklin-Elk Grove (17-4, 3-2) to notch a 72-61 road win to stay undefeated in the Delta League.



Franklin led 16-8 in the first quarter and 28-22 in the second quarter, but then Monterey Trail went on a 17-2 run that stretched into the third quarter and never trailed again.



Ingelmon gives Monterey Trail an early scoring punch



Monterey Trail senior guard Rashawn Ingelmon scored 10 points in the first quarter and 15 points by the half en route to 26 points. The 6-foot-1 guard can create space with his dribble, has a high arching three point shot (he made five) and got into the paint.



His scoring was vital in holding off a strong start for Franklin.



Devaughn Dorrough shows off his potential



6-foot-7 Devaugh Dorrough is one of the top freshmen in the state and left his imprint on the game especially in the third quarter as Monterey Trail got out to as big as a 14 point lead. He finished with authority around the basket, scored on the block and rebounded well en route to scoring 16 points and grabbing nine rebounds.



He also showed his defensive versatility in winning on the perimeter and providing a presence at the rim.



Rollins is a tough cover



Franklin junior guard Aiden Rollins (6-foot-3) is one of the toughest covers in the region with his quick first step and ability to cut without the ball. He scored seven points in each of the first two quarters, but had just two points after halftime in finishing with 16.



As a team, Franklin scored 18 first quarter points, but then had just 14 points over the next 12 minutes.