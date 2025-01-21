Boys Basketball: St. Joseph holds off Modesto Christian comeback

In a matchup of two of the top teams in the state, St. Joseph saw its 16 point second half lead evaporate before scoring the final six points to beat Modesto Christian 67-62.



The Knights led 35-25 at the half and eventually led 48-32 before taking a 56-42 lead into the fourth. Then Modesto Christian started on a 16-0 run to start the fourth including 11 straight points from Long Beach State bound senior Gavin Sykes.



Baylor bound Tounde Yessoufou had a game high 27 points and 10 rebounds.



Sykes stands out



The 6-foot-4 Sykes was very good in going for 25 points and competing with some success on defense against Yessoufou. He made four 3s and scored on a variety of drives using good footwork and his strength to score in the paint. He also showed his playmaking ability and made some plays at the rim on both ends.



Sykes came into the season at No. 9, but looked ready for a bump up after Monday’s performance.



Modesto Christian has a pair of Sophomore Shooters



Trevor Dickson (6-foot-1) and Elijah Payne (6-foot-4) had their moments in the loss to St. Joseph. Dickson had 14 points with three made 3s including a four point play to make it 62-58. Payne had eight points with a pair of threes and a mid-range jumper.



Both players have quick releases and can handle some to create space.



Knights’ size wins out



St. Joseph’s size was a key in their win with nearly all of their 15 two point shots coming at the rim and very few second chance opportunities thanks in large part to Yessoufou. Add this to the nine threes they made and the Knights will be a formidable matchup if they are sent to NorCal for regionals.



Riordan would be the best matchup with their size and overall guard play.