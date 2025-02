Boys Basketball Top 20: Dougherty Valley drops to NCS Division I

1. Riordan (22-1)



Last Week: Beat Mitty (65-40), Valley Christian-San Jose (83-36)

This Week: 2/18 vs. St. Ignatius, CCS Playoffs (TBD)



2. Salesian (25-2)



Last Week: Beat Bethel (90-34), St. Mary’s-Berkeley (71-38)

This Week: #2 Seed NCS Open Division (2/26 vs. winner of San Ramon Valley-California)



3. De La Salle (25-4)



Last Week: Beat Dublin (54-41), San Ramon Valley (60-51), Dougherty Valley (74-44)

This Week: #1 Seed NCS Open Division (2/26 vs. the winner of Dublin-Liberty)



4. Modesto Christian (21-7)



Last Week: Beat St. Mary’s-Stockton (73-43)

This Week: #1 Seed SJS Division I (2/19 vs. winner of Pitman-Tokay)



5. San Ramon Valley (19-8)



Last Week: Lost to De La Salle (60-51)

This Week: #3 Seed NCS Open Division (2/20 vs. California)



6. Lincoln-Stockton (25-3)



Last Week: Beat West (87-40), St. Mary’s-Berkeley (74-51)

This Week: #4 Seed SJS Division I (2/19 vs. Gregori)



7. Inderkum (26-1)



Last Week: Beat Rio Americano (80-61), Ponderosa (88-55)

This Week: #2 Seed SJS Division I (2/19 vs. winner of Turlock-Central Valley)



8. Oakland Tech (20-5)



Last Week: Beat Oakland (65-54)

This Week: #1 Seed Oakland Section Playoffs (2/22 vs. TBD)



9. Dougherty Valley (20-8)



Last Week: Beat California (70-54). Lost to De La Salle (74-44)

This Week: #1 Seed NCS Division I (2/18 vs. Pittsburg)



10. California (23-5)



Last Week: Beat Monte Vista (57-50). Lost to Dougherty Valley (70-54)

This Week: #6 Seed NCS Open Division (2/20 at San Ramon Valley)



11. Dublin (23-5)



Last Week: Beat Foothill-Pleasanton (62-48). Lost to De La Salle (54-41)

This Week: #4 Seed NCS Open Division (2/20 vs. Liberty)



12. Monterey Trail (23-5)



Last Week: Beat Pleasant Grove (82-39), Franklin-Elk Grove (62-55)

This Week: #5 SJS Division I (2/19 vs. Edison-Stockton)



13. Folsom (24-3)



Last Week: Beat Jesuit (63-47), Oak Ridge (74-56)

This Week: #3 Seed SJS Division I (2/19 vs. Enochs)



14. Sheldon (19-9)



Last Week: Beat Sacred Heart Prep (70-47), Elk Grove (69-61), Laguna Creek (87-49)

This Week: #7 Seed SJS Division I (2/19 vs. Weston Ranch)



15. Liberty (24-2)



Last Week: Beat Heritage (65-54)

This Week: #5 Seed NCS Open Division (2/20 at Dublin)



16. Moreau Catholic (21-5)



Last Week: Beat American (67-22), Irvington (87-41)

This Week: #1 Seed NCS Division II (2/19 vs. Head-Royce)



17. St. Ignatius (17-6)



Last Week: Beat St. Francis-Mountain View (50-29). Lost to Bellarmine (56-54)

This Week: 2/18 at Riordan, CCS Playoffs



18. Woodcreek (22-6)



Last Week: Beat Bella Vista (53-43)

This Week: #3 Seed SJS Division II (2/19 vs. Whitney)



19. Destiny Christian (17-11)



Last Week: Beat Antelope (57-54), McClatchy (95-49)

This Week: #1 Seed SJS Division II (2/19 vs. Winner of Tracy-Grace Davis)



20. Vanden (20-8)



Last Week: Beat Rodriguez (67-52)

This Week: #6 Seed SJS Division I (2/18 vs. Mountain House)