Boys Basketball Top 20: EBAL Shows Off its Depth

1. Riordan (13-1)



Last Week: Beat Serra (73-35), St. Francis-Mountain View (75-37)

This Week: 1/21 at Mitty, 1/24 vs. Valley Christian-San Jose



2. Salesian (17-1)



Last Week: Beat Albany (65-41), Bethel (82-34), Pinole Valley (66-33)

This Week: 1/20 vs. Clovis West at De La Salle, 1/23 at Vallejo, 1/25 vs. St. Joseph-Santa Maria (Crush in the Valley)



3. De La Salle (16-2)



Last Week: Beat San Ramon Valley (51-45). Lost to Dougherty Valley (59-48)

This Week: 1/20 vs. Sunnyslope, 1/21 vs. Dublin, 1/24 at Amador Valley, 1/25 vs. Mira Costa (Mater Dei Nike Extravaganza)



4. Modesto Christian (13-4)



Last Week: Beat Lincoln-Stockton (76-72), Tracy (55-33)

This Week: 1/20 vs. St. Joseph-Santa Maria at De La Salle, 1/22 vs. St. Mary’s-Stockton, 1/23 vs. Kimball, 1/24 vs. Oak Park, 1/25 vs. Father Tolton



5. Lincoln-Stockton (17-2)



Last Week: Beat St. Mary’s-Stockton (71-49), Woodcreek (57-48). Lost to Modesto Christian (76-72)

This Week: 1/22 vs. West, 1/24 at Tracy



6. San Ramon Valley (12-7)



Last Week: Beat Livermore (86-60), Clayton Valley Charter (65-35). Lost to De La Salle (51-45)

This Week: 1/20 vs. Bishop O’Dowd at De La Salle, 1/21 vs. Amador Valley, 1/24 at California



7. Inderkum (14-1)



Last Week: Beat Bella Vista (92-38), Woodcreek (60-48)

This Week: 1/20 vs. Oakland Tech (MLK Dream Day Showcase), 1/21 at Rio Americano, 1/23 vs. Ponderosa, 1/25 vs. Cordova



8. Oakland Tech (14-4)



Last Week: Beat Skyline (66-33), McClymonds (78-48)

This Week: 1/20 at Inderkum (MLK Dream Day Showcase), 1/24 vs. Oakland, 1/25 vs. Berkeley



9. Dougherty Valley (14-6)



Last Week: Beat Foothill-Pleasanton (62-37), De La Salle (59-48), Santa Rosa (84-49)

This Week: 1/21 vs. Livermore, 1/24 at Granada



10. Moreau Catholic (13-2)



Last Week: Beat Kennedy-Fremont (78-51), American (96-23)

This Week: 1/20 vs. Poly-Riverside at De La Salle, 1/21 at Irvington, 1/24 at Newark Memorial, 1/25 vs. Redwood (Crush in the Valley)



11. Folsom (16-2)



Last Week: Beat Del Oro (64-43), Whitney (77-39)

This Week: 1/22 vs. Jesuit, 1/24 at Oak Ridge



12. St. Ignatius (11-3)



Last Week: Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral (78-42), Mitty (57-45)

This Week: 1/21 vs. St. Francis, 1/24 at Bellarmine



13. California (18-2)



Last Week: Beat Dublin (61-60), Monte Vista (47-45)

This Week: 1/21 vs. Granada, 1/24 vs. San Ramon Valley



14. Dublin (18-2)



Last Week: Beat Foothill-Pleasanton (73-46), Monterey Trail (54-50). Lost to California (61-60)

This Week: 1/21 at De La Salle, 1/24 vs. Monte Vista



15. Monterey Trail (14-4)



Last Week: Beat Laguna Creek (63-49). Lost to Dublin (54-50)

This Week: 1/20 vs. Redwood at De La Salle, 1/22 at Cosumnes Oaks, 1/24 at Franklin-Elk Grove



16. Mitty (10-4)



Last Week: Beat Bellarmine (68-47). Lost to St. Ignatius (57-45)

This Week: 1/21 vs. Riordan, 1/24 at Sacred Heart Cathedral



17. Liberty (17-2)



Last Week: Beat Deer Valley (95-28), Natomas (77-60)

This Week: 1/20 vs. Grant (MLK Classic at Merritt College), 1/21 vs. Heritage, 1/24 vs. Pittsburg



18. Redwood (12-4)



Last Week: Beat San Rafael (68-33), Terra Linda (62-43), Montgomery (56-43)

This Week: 1/20 vs. Monterey Trail at De La Salle, 1/21 at Marin Catholic, 1/24 vs. Novato, 1/25 vs. Moreau Catholic (Crush in the Valley)



19. Vanden (13-6)



Last Week: Beat Sacramento (59-58), River City (71-44)

This Week: 1/20 vs. Christian Brothers, 1/24 at Rodriguez, 1/25 vs. Clovis North (Crush in the Valley)



20. Sheldon (10-9)



Last Week: Beat Pleasant Grove (54-44), Franklin-Elk Grove (65-51), Bishop O’Dowd (45-37)

This Week: 1/24 vs. Laguna Creek