Boys Basketball Top 20: Riordan rolling through the WCAL

1. Riordan (18-1)



Last Week: Beat St. Ignatius (73-30), Sacred Heart Cathedral (91-33), Bellarmine (75-34)

This Week: 2/4 vs. Serra, 2/7 at St. Francis-Mountain View



2. Salesian (21-2)



Last Week: Beat St. Patrick-St. Vincent (91-41), St. Mary’s-Berkeley (61-50)

This Week: 2/4 vs. Bethel, 2/7 vs. Albany



3. De La Salle (21-3)



Last Week: Beat Foothill-Pleasanton (73-40), Livermore (66-47)

This Week: 2/4 at Granada, 2/7 at California



4. Modesto Christian (18-7)



Last Week: Beat Lodi (74-51), West (66-43)

This Week: 2/5 at Lincoln-Stockton, 2/7 vs. Tracy



5. Lincoln-Stockton (22-2)



Last Week: Beat Turlock (71-62), Kimball (79-37), Lodi (69-49)

This Week: 2/5 vs. Modesto Christian, 2/8 vs. Bishop O’Dowd at Delta College



6. San Ramon Valley (17-7)



Last Week: Beat Granada (85-49), Foothill-Pleasanton (84-49)

This Week: 2/4 vs. Dublin, 2/7 vs. Monte Vista



7. Inderkum (21-1)



Last Week: Beat Christian Brothers (85-60), Weston Ranch (74-60), Vista del Lago (78-70)

This Week: 2/5 at Bella Vista, 2/7 vs. Woodcreek, 2/8 vs. Moreau Catholic at Delta College



8. Oakland Tech (18-5)



Last Week: Beat Oakland Tech (68-54), Destiny Christian (66-63)

This Week: 2/5 vs. Skyline, 2/7 vs. McClymonds



9. Dougherty Valley (18-6)



Last Week: Beat Monte Vista (58-28), California (73-44)

This Week: 2/4 vs. Amador Valley, 2/7 at Dublin



10. California (20-4)



Last Week: Beat Livermore (62-57). Lost to Dougherty Valley (73-44)

This Week: 2/4 at Foothill-Pleasanton, 2/7 vs. De La Salle



11. Dublin (21-3)



Last Week: Beat Amador Valley (58-52), Granada (62-54)

This Week: 2/4 at San Ramon Valley, 2/7 vs. Dougherty Valley



12. Monterey Trail (19-5)



Last Week: Beat Pleasant Grove (77-48), Elk Grove (68-57). Lost to Sheldon (67-51)

This Week: 2/3 at Laguna Creek, 2/7 vs. Cosumnes Oaks



13. Folsom (20-3)



Last Week: Beat Davis (76-28), Granite Bay (81-44). Lost to Rocklin (62-56)

This Week: 2/5 vs. Del Oro, 2/7 vs. Whitney



14. St. Ignatius (14-5)



Last Week: Beat Serra (66-60), Valley Christian-San Jose (63-51). Lost to Riordan (73-30)

This Week: 2/4 vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral, 2/7 at Mitty



15. Sheldon (14-9)



Last Week: Beat Elk Grove (61-42), Monterey Trail (67-51), Cosumnes Oaks (94-54)

This Week: 2/3 vs. Pleasant Grove, 2/5 at Franklin-Elk Grove



16. Liberty (22-2)



Last Week: Beat Antioch (61-44), Freedom (74-65)

This Week: 2/7 vs. Deer Valley



17. Moreau Catholic (17-4)



Last Week: Beat Logan (66-30), Mission San Jose (76-42)

This Week: 2/5 vs. Washington-Fremont, 2/7 at Kennedy-Fremont, 2/8 vs. Inderkum at Delta College



18. Woodcreek (20-5)



Last Week: Beat Ponderosa (72-40), Rio Americano (58-47), Christian Brothers (59-49)

This Week: 2/5 at Vista del Lago, 2/7 at Inderkum



19. Christian Brothers (19-6)



Last Week: Beat Vista del Lago (76-51). Lost to Inderkum (85-60), Woodcreek (59-49)

This Week: 2/5 at Ponderosa, 2/7 vs. Bella Vista



20. Destiny Christian (14-11)



Last Week: Beat West Park (62-44). Lost to Oakland Tech (66-63)

This Week: 2/5 vs. Kennedy-Sacramento, 2/7 vs. Cordova