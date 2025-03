Boys Basketball Top 20: Section Championship Week

1. Riordan (24-1)



Last Week: Beat St. Ignatius (75-47), Mitty (59-45)

This Week: 2/24 vs. Menlo-Atherton, 2/26 vs. Valley Christian-San Jose, 2/28 CCS Open Finals (if they advance out of Pool A)



2. Salesian (25-2)



Last Week: Idle

This Week: 2/26 vs. San Ramon Valley, NCS Open Finals with a win



3. De La Salle (25-4)



Last Week: Idle

This Week: 2/26 vs. Dublin, NCS Open Finals with a win



4. Modesto Christian (23-7)



Last Week: Beat Pitman (74-35), Franklin-Elk Grove (71-61)

This Week: 2/25 vs. Lincoln-Stockton, 2/28 SJS Division I Finals with a win



5. San Ramon Valley (20-8)



Last Week: Beat California (77-49)

This Week: 2/26 at Salesian, NCS Open Division Finals with a win



6. Lincoln-Stockton (27-3)



Last Week: Beat Gregori (84-51), Monterey Trail (77-43)

This Week: 2/25 at Modesto Christian, 2/28 SJS Division I Finals with a win



7. Inderkum (28-1)



Last Week: Beat Turlock (81-33), Weston Ranch (72-51)

This Week: 2/25 vs. Folsom, 2/28 SJS Division I Finals with a win



8. Oakland Tech (22-5)



Last Week: Beat Fremont-Oakland (75-49)

This Week: 2/26 vs. Oakland



9. Dougherty Valley (22-8)



Last Week: Beat Pittsburg (71-52), Ygnacio Valley (79-61)

This Week: 2/25 vs. Clayton Valley Charter, NCS Division I Finals with a win



10. California (23-6)



Last Week: Lost to San Ramon Valley (77-49)

This Week: 2/26 at Liberty



11. Dublin (24-5)



Last Week: Beat Liberty (65-47)

This Week: 2/26 at De La Salle, NCS Open Division Finals with a win



12. Folsom (26-3)



Last Week: Beat Enochs (84-39), Vanden (76-32)

This Week: 2/25 at Inderkum, 2/28 SJS Division I Finals with a win



13. Monterey Trail (24-6)



Last Week: Beat Edison-Stockton (83-48). Lost to Lincoln-Stockton (77-43)

This Week: Idle



14. Liberty (24-3)



Last Week: Lost to Dublin (65-47)

This Week: 2/26 vs. California



15. Moreau Catholic (23-5)



Last Week: Beat Head-Royce (88-47), Urban (62-35)

This Week: 2/26 vs. University, NCS Division II Finals with a win



16. St. Ignatius (18-7)



Last Week: Beat Serra (69-56). Lost to Riordan (75-47)

This Week: 2/24 vs. Milpitas, 2/26 vs. Bellarmine, 2/28 CCS Open Finals (if they advance out of Pool B)



17. Woodcreek (24-6)



Last Week: Beat Whitney (52-44), Grant (54-49)

This Week: 2/25 at Rocklin, 2/27 SJS Division II Finals with a win



18. Destiny Christian (19-11)



Last Week: Beat Tracy (83-52), Antelope (68-45)

This Week: 2/25 vs. Jesuit, 2/27 SJS Division II Finals with a win



19. Redwood (21-6)



Last Week: Beat Montgomery (51-31), Acalanes (62-52)

This Week: 2/25 vs. Amador Valley, NCS Division I Finals with a win



20. Rocklin (22-8)



Last Week: Beat Rodriguez (88-75), Sacramento (56-54)

This Week: 2/25 vs. Woodcreek, 2/27 SJS Division II Finals with a win