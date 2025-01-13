Boys Basketball Top 20: Who is the top team in the SJS?

1. Riordan (11-1)



Last Week: Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral (75-26), Bellarmine (64-38)

This Week: 1/14 at Serra, 1/17 vs. St. Francis-Mountain View



2. Salesian (14-1)



Last Week: Beat St. Mary’s-Berkeley (64-50), Curie-Illinois (67-63)

This Week: 1/14 at Albany, 1/16 at Bethel, 1/17 at Pinole Valley



3. De La Salle (15-1)



Last Week: Beat Monte Vista (58-30)

This Week: 1/14 vs. San Ramon Valley, 1/17 at Dougherty Valley



4. Lincoln-Stockton (15-1)



Last Week: Beat Kimball (84-46), Lodi (78-53), Vanden (68-67)

This Week: 1/13 at Modesto Christian, 1/17 vs. St. Mary’s-Stockton, 1/18 vs. Woodcreek (Sheldon Block Party)



5. San Ramon Valley (10-6)



Last Week: Beat Head-Royce (67-60), Dougherty Valley (81-75)

This Week: 1/14 at De La Salle, 1/17 at Livermore, 1/18 vs. Clayton Valley Charter (Sheldon Block Party)



6. Inderkum (12-1)



Last Week: Beat Vista del Lago (70-27), Pleasant Valley (83-48)

This Week: 1/14 vs. Bella Vista, 1/16 at Woodcreek



7. Oakland Tech (12-4)



Last Week: Beat Fremont-Oakland (76-69). Lost to Weston Ranch (60-55)

This Week: 1/15 at Skyline, 1/17 at McClymonds



8. Moreau Catholic (11-2)



Last Week: Beat Mission San Jose (82-40), Washington-Fremont (83-65)

This Week: 1/14 vs. Kennedy-Fremont, 1/16 vs. American



9. Modesto Christian (12-4)



Last Week: Beat Lodi (77-42), West (66-48), Monterey Trail (83-71)

This Week: 1/13 vs. Lincoln-Stockton, 1/15 at Tracy



10. Monterey Trail (13-3)



Last Week: Beat Sheldon (65-62), Elk Grove (62-47). Lost to Modesto Christian (83-71)

This Week: 1/15 vs. Laguna Creek, 1/18 vs. Dublin (San Marin MLK Classic)



11. Folsom (14-2)



Last Week: Beat Rocklin (65-48), Davis (80-43), Granite Bay (75-35)

This Week: 1/15 at Del Oro, 1/17 at Whitney



12. St. Ignatius (9-3)



Last Week: Beat Serra (57-43), Valley Christian-San Jose (65-54)

This Week: 1/14 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 1/17 vs. Mitty



13. Dublin (16-1)



Last Week: Beat Livermore, (69-57), Freedom (95-44)

This Week: 1/14 vs. California, 1/17 vs. Foothill-Pleasanton, 1/18 vs. Monterey Trail (San Marin MLK Classic)



14. Dougherty Valley (11-6)



Last Week: Lost to San Ramon Valley (81-75)

This Week: 1/14 vs. Foothill-Pleasanton, 1/17 vs. De La Salle, 1/18 vs. Santa Rosa (Miramonte MLK Classic)



15. Franklin-Elk Grove (15-2)



Last Week: Beat Cosumnes Oaks (79-51), Pleasant Grove (90-48)

This Week: 1/17 at Sheldon, 1/18 vs. West (Sheldon Block Party)



16. Mitty (9-3)



Last Week: Beat Valley Christian-San Jose (56-54), Serra (67-57)

This Week: 1/14 vs. Bellarmine, 1/17 at St. Ignatius



17. Serra (9-3)



Last Week: Lost to St. Ignatius (57-43), Mitty (67-57)

This Week: 1/14 vs. Riordan, 1/17 at Valley Christian-San Jose



18. Redwood (9-4)



Last Week: Beat Benicia (54-37), Branson (60-54), Marin Catholic (59-54)

This Week: 1/14 vs. San Rafael, 1/17 vs. Terra Linda, 1/18 at Montgomery



19. Vanden (10-5)



Last Week: Beat Vavaville (76-49), Wood (82-35). Lost to Lincoln-Stockton (68-67)

This Week: 1/15 at Sacramento, 1/17 at River City



20. California (16-2)



Last Week: Beat Alhambra (71-47), Amador Valley (56-44)

This Week: 1/14 at Dublin, 1/17 at Monte Vista