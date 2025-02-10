Boys Basketball Top 20: Wild Night to end EBAL Regular Season

1. Riordan (20-1)



Last Week: Beat Serra (68-40), St. Francis-Mountain View (87-25)

This Week: 2/11 vs. Mitty, 2/14 at Valley Christian-San Jose



2. Salesian (24-2)



Last Week: Beat Bethel (79-30), Albany (75-42)

This Week: TCAL Playoffs



3. Modesto Christian (20-7)



Last Week: Beat Lincoln-Stockton (80-72), Tracy (81-53)

This Week: 2/12 at St. Mary’s-Stockton



4. De La Salle (22-4)



Last Week: Beat Granada (79-37). Lost to California (67-48)

This Week: EBAL Playoffs



5. San Ramon Valley (19-7)



Last Week: Beat Dublin (76-55), Monte Vista (71-60)

This Week: EBAL Playoffs



6. Lincoln-Stockton (22-3)



Last Week: Beat Bishop O’Dowd (65-43). Lost to Modesto Christian (80-72)

This Week: 2/12 vs. West, 2/14 at St. Mary’s-Stockton



7. Inderkum (24-1)



Last Week: Beat Bella Vista (89-40), Woodcreek (66-46), Moreau Catholic (74-56)

This Week: 2/12 vs. Rio Americano, 2/14 at Ponderosa



8. Oakland Tech (20-5)



Last Week: Skyline (86-43), McClymonds (55-45)

This Week: 2/12 at Oakland



9. Dougherty Valley (19-7)



Last Week: Beat Amador Valley (58-50). Lost to Dublin (64-61)

This Week: EBAL Playoffs



10. California (22-4)



Last Week: Beat Foothill-Pleasanton (59-55), De La Salle (67-48)

This Week: EBAL Playoffs



11. Dublin (22-4)



Last Week: Beat Dougherty Valley (64-61). Lost to San Ramon Valley (76-55)

This Week: EBAL Playoffs



12. Monterey Trail (21-5)



Last Week: Beat Laguna Creek (70-53), Cosumnes Oaks (89-45)

This Week: 2/12 at Pleasant Grove, 2/14 vs. Franklin-Elk Grove



13. Folsom (22-3)



Last Week: Beat Del Oro (86-37), Whitney (74-43)

This Week: 2/12 at Jesuit, 2/14 vs. Oak Ridge



14. St. Ignatius (16-5)



Last Week: Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral (67-38), Mitty (68-66)

This Week: 2/11 at St. Francis-Mountain View, 2/14 vs. Bellarmine



15. Sheldon (16-9)



Last Week: Beat Franklin-Elk Grove (90-52)

This Week: 2/12 vs. Elk Grove, 2/14 at Laguna Creek



16. Liberty (23-2)



Last Week: Beat Deer Valley (117-38)

This Week: 2/13 at Heritage



17. Moreau Catholic (19-5)



Last Week: Beat Washington-Fremont (95-53), Kennedy-Fremont (72-42). Lost to Inderkum (74-56)

This Week: 2/12 at American, 2/14 vs. Irvington



18. Woodcreek (21-6)



Last Week: Beat Vista del Lago (57-45). Lost to Inderkum (66-46)

This Week: 2/12 vs. Bella Vista



19. Christian Brothers (21-6)



Last Week: Beat Ponderosa (80-60), Bella Vista (67-50)

This Week: 2/14 at Rio Americano



20. Destiny Christian (15-11)



Last Week: Beat Kennedy-Sacramento (87-49), Cordova (78-37)

This Week: 2/12 at Antelope, 2/14 vs. McClatchy