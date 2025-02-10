Boys Basketball Top 20: Wild Night to end EBAL Regular Season

Streak One
1. Riordan (20-1)
Last Week: Beat Serra (68-40), St. Francis-Mountain View (87-25)
This Week: 2/11 vs. Mitty, 2/14 at Valley Christian-San Jose
2. Salesian (24-2)
Last Week: Beat Bethel (79-30), Albany (75-42)
This Week: TCAL Playoffs
3. Modesto Christian (20-7)
Last Week: Beat Lincoln-Stockton (80-72), Tracy (81-53)
This Week: 2/12 at St. Mary’s-Stockton
4. De La Salle (22-4)
Last Week: Beat Granada (79-37). Lost to California (67-48)
This Week: EBAL Playoffs
5. San Ramon Valley (19-7)
Last Week: Beat Dublin (76-55), Monte Vista (71-60)
This Week: EBAL Playoffs
6. Lincoln-Stockton (22-3)
Last Week: Beat Bishop O’Dowd (65-43). Lost to Modesto Christian (80-72)
This Week: 2/12 vs. West, 2/14 at St. Mary’s-Stockton
7. Inderkum (24-1)
Last Week: Beat Bella Vista (89-40), Woodcreek (66-46), Moreau Catholic (74-56)
This Week: 2/12 vs. Rio Americano, 2/14 at Ponderosa
8. Oakland Tech (20-5)
Last Week: Skyline (86-43), McClymonds (55-45)
This Week: 2/12 at Oakland
9. Dougherty Valley (19-7)
Last Week: Beat Amador Valley (58-50). Lost to Dublin (64-61)
This Week: EBAL Playoffs
10. California (22-4)
Last Week: Beat Foothill-Pleasanton (59-55), De La Salle (67-48)
This Week: EBAL Playoffs
11. Dublin (22-4)
Last Week: Beat Dougherty Valley (64-61). Lost to San Ramon Valley (76-55)
This Week: EBAL Playoffs
12. Monterey Trail (21-5)
Last Week: Beat Laguna Creek (70-53), Cosumnes Oaks (89-45)
This Week: 2/12 at Pleasant Grove, 2/14 vs. Franklin-Elk Grove
13. Folsom (22-3)
Last Week: Beat Del Oro (86-37), Whitney (74-43)
This Week: 2/12 at Jesuit, 2/14 vs. Oak Ridge
14. St. Ignatius (16-5)
Last Week: Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral (67-38), Mitty (68-66)
This Week: 2/11 at St. Francis-Mountain View, 2/14 vs. Bellarmine
15. Sheldon (16-9)
Last Week: Beat Franklin-Elk Grove (90-52)
This Week: 2/12 vs. Elk Grove, 2/14 at Laguna Creek
16. Liberty (23-2)
Last Week: Beat Deer Valley (117-38)
This Week: 2/13 at Heritage
17. Moreau Catholic (19-5)
Last Week: Beat Washington-Fremont (95-53), Kennedy-Fremont (72-42). Lost to Inderkum (74-56)
This Week: 2/12 at American, 2/14 vs. Irvington
18. Woodcreek (21-6)
Last Week: Beat Vista del Lago (57-45). Lost to Inderkum (66-46)
This Week: 2/12 vs. Bella Vista
19. Christian Brothers (21-6)
Last Week: Beat Ponderosa (80-60), Bella Vista (67-50)
This Week: 2/14 at Rio Americano
20. Destiny Christian (15-11)
Last Week: Beat Kennedy-Sacramento (87-49), Cordova (78-37)
This Week: 2/12 at Antelope, 2/14 vs. McClatchy
