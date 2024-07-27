Cal Poly lands 2025 guard Ella Skrzyniarz

Vista del Lago shooting guard Ella Skrzyniarz (5-foot-10) has backed up a strong junior year with impressive play for Bay City Basketball on the Adidas circuit. She ended her recruitment on Friday by committing to Cal Poly.



Skrzyniarz is a high energy player who has a good handle that lets her create space for her jumper (out past the three point line) and get into the paint to finish.



She averaged 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals per game in earning All-Metro honors by the Sacramento Bee.



Skrzyniarz is ranked No. 9 in the 2025 class rankings.