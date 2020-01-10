Central Catholic stays undefeated in the VOL

Discussion in 'Boys Basketball' started by Streak One, Jan 10, 2020

  Streak One

    Moderator
    Moderator
    After trailing by six points at halftime, Central Catholic (12-6) came back to beat defending Valley Oak League champion Weston Ranch 62-61. The Raiders are the only undefeated team in the VOL.

    The Raiders have been paced by seniors Dayton Magana and Nic Sani (both football players), who went for 37 combined points on Friday. They have also added junior guard Arvind Sandhu, who became eligible earlier this month.

    They have won at least 23 games in each of the last four seasons, but they lost four of their top five scorers from last year including Justin Traina to graduation and Myles Clayton to Modesto Christian.

    In the non-league, Central Catholic had matching 2-2 records at its Mark Gallo Invitational and the Bambauer Classic at Marin Catholic.
     
  trevrush1

    trevrush1
    TRF
     
  trevrush1

    trevrush1
    The VOL is tough this year no doubt. I see Central Catholic and Weston Ranch with talent and experience at the level required to go DEEP into CIF State Playoffs
     
