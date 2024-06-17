ADVERTISEMENT

Commitment Breakdown: Valley Christian-San Jose OL Champ Taulealea to Washington

Add another NorCal prospect to pledge to the Washington Huskies' 2025 class as Champ Taulealea (6-foot-4, 325 pounds) joins Menlo-Atherton DE Devin Hyde and Monte Vista RB Julian McMahan.

Taulealea has excellent size at guard and is powerful at the point of attack. He gets off the ball with quickness and can move laterally to pick up blocks.

He is nationally ranked at No. 248 overall and is No. 12 for guards according to Rivals.com. Taulealea is ranked No. 5 overall in NorCal in the latest NCP rankings.

Washington beat out such schools as USC, Cal, Arizona, Arizona State and Tennessee for Taulealea's commitment.
 
