Daniel Susac is now headed to Arizona

Jesuit 2020 catcher Daniel Susac, once a commitment to Oregon State commit, is now expected to sign with Arizona in November. Oregon State has seen turnover throughout its coaching staff this summer, including Nate Yeskie going from Corvallis to Tuscon. Susac, a 6-foot-3 and 215 pound switch hitter, has shown good power and is a good defender at a premium position. He was a Perfect Game All-American Susac is considered one of the top high school draft prospects in the region in what is considered a good year for Northern California.