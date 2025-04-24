Davis beats Rocklin for 8th Straight Win

Davis (17-6-1) beat Rocklin (18-5) 2-0 for its 8th straight win as they scored a run in the fourth and a run in the seventh. These two teams will meet again this afternoon in Davis.



Davis' Cade Castles threw a complete game, three hitter with seven strikeouts. It is his third complete game of the season with the prior two coming against Oak Ridge and Granite Bay. Aiden Larsen went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.



Rockiln got a quality outing from senior Troy Ueltzen (6IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 4K).



The Thunder hold a one game lead in the SFL over Davis with the Blue Devils three games clear of third place Jesuit.