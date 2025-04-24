ADVERTISEMENT

Davis beats Rocklin for 8th Straight Win

Streak One

Streak One

Hall of Famer
Staff
Nov 11, 2003
29,298
11,311
113
Davis (17-6-1) beat Rocklin (18-5) 2-0 for its 8th straight win as they scored a run in the fourth and a run in the seventh. These two teams will meet again this afternoon in Davis.

Davis' Cade Castles threw a complete game, three hitter with seven strikeouts. It is his third complete game of the season with the prior two coming against Oak Ridge and Granite Bay. Aiden Larsen went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.

Rockiln got a quality outing from senior Troy Ueltzen (6IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 4K).

The Thunder hold a one game lead in the SFL over Davis with the Blue Devils three games clear of third place Jesuit.
 
  • Like
Reactions: FBAddict and THEOC89
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Streak One

March 31 Notes

Replies
0
Views
391
Baseball
Streak One
Streak One
Streak One

Rocklin improves to 9-1 in the SFL

Replies
1
Views
360
Baseball
THEOC89
THEOC89
Streak One

Fresno Easter Classic

Replies
2
Views
364
Baseball
Streak One
Streak One
Streak One

2025 Boras Classic

Replies
7
Views
958
Baseball
THEOC89
THEOC89
Streak One

EBAL Scoreboard - March 2

Replies
5
Views
769
Baseball
THEOC89
THEOC89
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back