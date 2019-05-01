Davis wins first two games against Franklin

Coming into the week, Franklin was up three games in the loss column in the Delta League, but have lost the first two to Davis (6-4 and 3-2). In game one (6-4), Franklin scored four runs in the first inning but the Blue Devils scored three in the fourth inning, one in the fifth and two in the top of the eighth. Nick Vogt (UC Santa Barbara) had the game winning two RBI single in extra innings. Senior Adam Dapkewicz went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Franklin was limited to three hits by against Davis sophomore Luke Carrell (6.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 6 K). Grant Stevens (Pacific) went 6.2 innings for Franklin in giving up seven hits and a walk, four runs and struck out seven. Game two on Wednesday in Davis had senior Zach Carrell picking up the win for the Blue Devils who have won six in a row. Vogt had two doubles and two RBI for Davis. The Wildcats were held to three hits for the second straight game led by two hits from Jake Pina. Franklin sophomore Andres Galan threw six innings of three run ball. The final game of the series will be played on Friday.