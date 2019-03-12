De La Salle scores 11 in the third against Jesuit

De La Salle (2-1) beat Jesuit (0-1) 17-0 on Tuesday highlighted by 11 runs in the third inning. Sophomore Blake Burke had a home run and four RBI. He was apart of a top three, including senior Nick Fusari (Loyola Marymount) and senior Chris Santiago (St. Mary's) that went a combined 6-for-10 with eight RBI and eight runs scored. De La Salle junior LHP Kyle Harrison (UCLA) got the start and went four innings of one hit ball with eight strikeouts. Jesuit got two singles from leadoff hitter Will Asby and Devon Walczykowski. Cade Pilchard (Cal State Northridge) and Carter Benbrook (UC Santa Barbara) threw for the Marauders. De La Salle faces Dougherty Valley and St. Mary's-Stockton to end the week. Jesuit, which had two rain outs to start the year, will take on St. Mary's-Stockton on Wednesday.