Elk Grove gets first win of the year

    Senior Kenny Williams had a triple and two RBI as Elk Grove got the first win of the Joe Bellotti era with a 3-1 victory over Rocklin.

    Senior Brown Kordell and sophomore Sam Frizzi had the other hits for the Thundering Herd. Elk Grove is averaging less than four runs per game.

    Elk Grove senior Lalo Mata threw a complete game, five-hitter with five strikeouts.

    Rocklin (1-5) got two hits from senior Ethan Remmers, but committed three errors.

    The Thunder, which have been outscored 50-21 six games, got six innings from senior Andrew Ketchum. He gave up three hits and three runs (one earned) with five strikeouts.
     
