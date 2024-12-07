Football Scoreboard - December 6/7

NorCalSportsFan said: Carmel defense tends to pick up in second half but both teams are evenly matched. Acalanes offense is really good and Carmel has had no answer and Carmel has turned the ball over. If one team defense picks up will be the team that wins. Click to expand...

It's getting cold out here. Neither team plays much defense. Reese for Carmel went down right before the end of the half. It looked like they were looking at his foot. That would be a big blow for them. It's looking like the team that gets the ball last might win.