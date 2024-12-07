ADVERTISEMENT

Football Scoreboard - December 6/7

Wow....Quite the packed house and atmosphere at Pittsburg High with the Bulldogs at the their house.

Looks like the fog hasn't come in yet at MPC where Carmel and Acalanes are going to battle.

St Francis Ron Calcagno stadium where the Lancers face Grant also looks like they are ready to go.
 
Carmel defense tends to pick up in second half but both teams are evenly matched. Acalanes offense is really good and Carmel has had no answer and Carmel has turned the ball over. If one team defense picks up will be the team that wins.
 
NorCalSportsFan said:
It's getting cold out here. Neither team plays much defense. Reese for Carmel went down right before the end of the half. It looked like they were looking at his foot. That would be a big blow for them. It's looking like the team that gets the ball last might win.
 
Tamale is up to four touchdowns as McClymonds pushes the lead to 27-16 with 301 left Q3.

No punts so far tonight
 
