Football Scoreboard - December 6/7

It is NorCal Bowl weekend. Some fun matchups over the next two days.
Folsom looks physically much bigger than PittWow....Quite the packed house and atmosphere at Pittsburg High with the Bulldogs at the their house.
Ti’a avoids a sack and throws back to #1 who runs for a 43 yard TD. Ti’a runs in the 2 point conversion to give Amador Valley an 8-0 lead
It's getting cold out here. Neither team plays much defense. Reese for Carmel went down right before the end of the half. It looked like they were looking at his foot. That would be a big blow for them. It's looking like the team that gets the ball last might win.Carmel defense tends to pick up in second half but both teams are evenly matched. Acalanes offense is really good and Carmel has had no answer and Carmel has turned the ball over. If one team defense picks up will be the team that wins.