Fresno State adds 2026 RB Jhadis Luckey

California running back Jhadis Luckey came on the scene as a recruit this past season when he rushed for 2,053 yards (more than nine yards per carry) with 31 touchdowns.



The 5-foot-9, 180 pound back has good burst and makes defenders miss in the open field and has good vision.



His other offers were from Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, San Diego State and Washington State.



2025 produced six backs who signed with Division I programs, including Lincoln-Stockton's Jordin Thomas signing with Fresno State. The 2026 class has five backs in the Top 50 with now three backs pledged to Division I programs.