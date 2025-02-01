Girls Baskeball: Pinewood beats Priory 57-50

In Pinewood’s 57-50 win over Priory, the lead never got more than five points until the final minute as the Panthers used a 10-2 run to beat Priory for a second time this season.



Southern Utah bound Vallory Kuelker started off fast and finished with 25 points, but it was a late spurt by senior Jolyn Ding (17) that helped put the game away.



Priory was paced by seniors Natalie Neumann (13) and Nani Tuigamala (11)



In the first meeting, Pinewood won at Priory 63-38.



Ding takes over down the stretch



Ding made both threes she attempted in the first half, but it was her work off the bounce in the fourth quarter that provided the winning margin. She had a quick first step and went to a scoop shot coming off the left wing for multiple buckets.



She went 7-for-8 overall and is among the top available seniors in NorCal.



Kramer, Kuelker form a potent backcourt



Junior Caitlyn Kramer plays at a controlled pace in getting into the lane, but looking for teammates back cutting or stationed at the three point line. She had 10 points, seven assists, two steals and two blocks as well as getting to the foul line (5-for-6). Kramer is a stock riser in the 2026 class.



Kuelker was the go-to player on offense with 25 points on 8-for-20 shooting (six made threes). She is a fearless driver and has a quick release on her three point shot. She came into the season ranked No. 16 in the 2025 class.



Priory uses advantage on offensive glass



Priory is a good rebounding team with good work on the offensive glass from Nani Tuigamala, junior Ugreat Daniels and junior Jordyn Moss. They also got some good outside shooting from Neumann (three 3s), but they scored only eight points in the final 6:17 and just 19 points in the second half.