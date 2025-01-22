ADVERTISEMENT

Girls Basketball: Mitty's defense leads them past Riordan

Mitty came back to Northern California for a Top 10 matchup with Riordan and used stifling defense in a 56-42 win in San Francisco.

Riordan got out to a 12-7 lead, but Mitty gained control with a 19-3 run en route to taking a 33-25 halftime lead. The Monarchs then scored the first 11 points in the third quarter and didn’t allow Riordan to score until 27 seconds left in the third.

Defense leads to offense for Monarchs

When Mitty was at its best on Tuesday, they unleashed perimeter pressure to prevent Riordan from getting into their offense and at points, turning it into quick offense. Mitty has good size on the perimeter with the ability to switch across the board. While they lose an interior presence with McKenna Woliczko, freshman Maliya Hunter provides rim protection at 6-foot-2.

Balanced scoring paces Mitty

Mitty put four players in double figures with the quartet scoring 49 of the team’s 56 points. Junior Emma Cook had a team high 14 points and helped provide spacing with her shooting. Junior Devin Cosgriff had 12 points in being able to get into the defense and creating shots in the mid-range. Freshman Maliya Hunter also had 12 points and scored in a variety of ways from 10 feet and in. Sophomore Ze’Ni Patterson went for 11 points and is at her best in transition and attacking.

Seniors to watch for Riordan

Cal State Northridge bound Maxine Sutisna was the top offensive player for the Crusaders as their best player against Mitty’s pressure. Unsigned senior post Tara Dacic also had a pair of nice post moves for scores in the loss.

Riordan is coming off a week when it posted wins over Salesian, St. Francis and Bishop O’Dowd.
 
