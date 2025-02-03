Girls Basketball Top 20: Acalanes solidifies No. 2 spot

Streak One
Nov 11, 2003
29,076
11,156
113
1. Mitty (16-3)
Last Week: Beat St. Francis-Mountain View (78-52), Valley Christian-San Jose (78-32)
This Week: 2/4 vs. Presentation, 2/7 at St. Ignatius
2. Acalanes (22-1)
Last Week: Beat Mt. Diablo (66-39), Clayton Valley Charter (72-25), McClatchy (74-67)
This Week: 2/4 vs. Miramonte, 2/8 at Vanden
3. Folsom (19-3)
Last Week: Beat Rocklin (97-35), Davis (77-27), Granite Bay (91-23)
This Week: 2/4 vs. Del Oro, 2/7 vs. Whitney
4. Pinewood (15-3)
Last Week: Beat Notre Dame-Belmont (93-33), Priory (57-50), Alameda (70-39)
This Week: 2/4 at Notre Dame-San Jose, 2/7 vs. Menlo, 2/8 at San Domenico
5. San Ramon Valley (20-3)
Last Week: Beat Granada (75-37), Foothill-Pleasanton (73-25)
This Week: 2/4 at Dublin, 2/5 vs. St. Mary’s-Stockton, 2/7 at Monte Vista
6. Carondelet (19-4)
Last Week: Beat Foothill-Pleasanton (77-18), Marin Catholic (76-40)
This Week: 2/4 vs. Liberty, 2/7 vs. California, 2/8 vs. Los Gatos
7. Priory (15-4)
Last Week: Beat Sacred Heart Prep (69-36). Lost to Pinewood (57-50)
This Week: 2/4 vs. Notre Dame-Belmont, 2/7 vs. Notre Dame-San Jose, 2/8 at University
8. McClatchy (18-6)
Last Week: Beat Antelope (64-57), Cordova (75-10). Lost to Acalanes (74-67)
This Week: 2/7 vs. West Park, 2/11 at Grant
9. Cardinal Newman (20-3)
Last Week: Beat Rancho Cotate (86-17), Carrillo (74-33)
This Week: 2/5 vs. Montgomery, 2/7 at Analy
10. Riordan (14-6)
Last Week: Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral (61-44). Presentation (69-22). Lost to St. Ignatius (55-49)
This Week: 2/7 vs. St. Francis-Mountain View
11. Bishop O’Dowd (12-6)
Last Week: Idle
This Week: 2/5 vs. Piedmont, 2/7 at Alameda
12. St. Francis-Mountain View (16-4)
Last Week: Beat Presentation (71-17), Sacred Heart Cathedral (61-51). Lost to Mitty (78-52)
This Week: 2/4 vs. Valley Christian-San Jose, 2/7 at Riordan
13. Vanden (16-8)
Last Week: Beat Pioneer-Woodland (96-23), Vacaville (78-23), Wood (83-22)
This Week: 2/4 vs. Sacramento, 2/6 at River City, 2/8 vs. Acalanes
14. Oakland Tech (14-7)
Last Week: Beat Fremont-Oakland (60-11), Central-Fresno (52-35)
This Week: 2/5 vs. Skyline, 2/7 vs. McClymonds, 2/8 at St. Mary’s-Stockton
15. St. Ignatius (11-8)
Last Week: Beat Riordan (55-49). Lost to Valley Christian-San Jose (52-43)
This Week: 2/4 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 2/7 vs. Mitty
16. Christian Brothers (19-6)
Last Week: Beat Vista del Lago (43-38), Woodcreek (58-50), Chico (57-42)
This Week: 2/4 at Ponderosa, 2/6 vs. Bella Vista
17. Lincoln-Stockton (16-6)
Last Week: Idle
This Week: 2/4 vs. Kimball, 2/6 at Tracy
18. St. Mary’s-Stockton (12-11)
Last Week: Beat McNair (77-39), Lodi (75-20)
This Week: 2/3 vs. Lodi, 2/5 at San Ramon Valley, 2/8 vs. Oakland Tech
19. Pleasant Valley (19-4)
Last Week: Beat Shasta (45-33)
This Week: 2/4 vs. Enterprise, 2/6 vs. Chico
20. Clayton Valley Charter (16-6)
Last Week: Campolindo (55-47). Lost to Acalanes (72-25)
This Week: 2/4 at Benicia, 2/6 at Northgate, 2/8 vs. Concord
