Girls Basketball Top 20: Acalanes solidifies No. 2 spot

1. Mitty (16-3)



Last Week: Beat St. Francis-Mountain View (78-52), Valley Christian-San Jose (78-32)

This Week: 2/4 vs. Presentation, 2/7 at St. Ignatius



2. Acalanes (22-1)



Last Week: Beat Mt. Diablo (66-39), Clayton Valley Charter (72-25), McClatchy (74-67)

This Week: 2/4 vs. Miramonte, 2/8 at Vanden



3. Folsom (19-3)



Last Week: Beat Rocklin (97-35), Davis (77-27), Granite Bay (91-23)

This Week: 2/4 vs. Del Oro, 2/7 vs. Whitney



4. Pinewood (15-3)



Last Week: Beat Notre Dame-Belmont (93-33), Priory (57-50), Alameda (70-39)

This Week: 2/4 at Notre Dame-San Jose, 2/7 vs. Menlo, 2/8 at San Domenico



5. San Ramon Valley (20-3)



Last Week: Beat Granada (75-37), Foothill-Pleasanton (73-25)

This Week: 2/4 at Dublin, 2/5 vs. St. Mary’s-Stockton, 2/7 at Monte Vista



6. Carondelet (19-4)



Last Week: Beat Foothill-Pleasanton (77-18), Marin Catholic (76-40)

This Week: 2/4 vs. Liberty, 2/7 vs. California, 2/8 vs. Los Gatos



7. Priory (15-4)



Last Week: Beat Sacred Heart Prep (69-36). Lost to Pinewood (57-50)

This Week: 2/4 vs. Notre Dame-Belmont, 2/7 vs. Notre Dame-San Jose, 2/8 at University



8. McClatchy (18-6)



Last Week: Beat Antelope (64-57), Cordova (75-10). Lost to Acalanes (74-67)

This Week: 2/7 vs. West Park, 2/11 at Grant



9. Cardinal Newman (20-3)



Last Week: Beat Rancho Cotate (86-17), Carrillo (74-33)

This Week: 2/5 vs. Montgomery, 2/7 at Analy



10. Riordan (14-6)



Last Week: Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral (61-44). Presentation (69-22). Lost to St. Ignatius (55-49)

This Week: 2/7 vs. St. Francis-Mountain View



11. Bishop O’Dowd (12-6)



Last Week: Idle

This Week: 2/5 vs. Piedmont, 2/7 at Alameda



12. St. Francis-Mountain View (16-4)



Last Week: Beat Presentation (71-17), Sacred Heart Cathedral (61-51). Lost to Mitty (78-52)

This Week: 2/4 vs. Valley Christian-San Jose, 2/7 at Riordan



13. Vanden (16-8)



Last Week: Beat Pioneer-Woodland (96-23), Vacaville (78-23), Wood (83-22)

This Week: 2/4 vs. Sacramento, 2/6 at River City, 2/8 vs. Acalanes



14. Oakland Tech (14-7)



Last Week: Beat Fremont-Oakland (60-11), Central-Fresno (52-35)

This Week: 2/5 vs. Skyline, 2/7 vs. McClymonds, 2/8 at St. Mary’s-Stockton



15. St. Ignatius (11-8)



Last Week: Beat Riordan (55-49). Lost to Valley Christian-San Jose (52-43)

This Week: 2/4 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 2/7 vs. Mitty



16. Christian Brothers (19-6)



Last Week: Beat Vista del Lago (43-38), Woodcreek (58-50), Chico (57-42)

This Week: 2/4 at Ponderosa, 2/6 vs. Bella Vista



17. Lincoln-Stockton (16-6)



Last Week: Idle

This Week: 2/4 vs. Kimball, 2/6 at Tracy



18. St. Mary’s-Stockton (12-11)



Last Week: Beat McNair (77-39), Lodi (75-20)

This Week: 2/3 vs. Lodi, 2/5 at San Ramon Valley, 2/8 vs. Oakland Tech



19. Pleasant Valley (19-4)



Last Week: Beat Shasta (45-33)

This Week: 2/4 vs. Enterprise, 2/6 vs. Chico



20. Clayton Valley Charter (16-6)



Last Week: Campolindo (55-47). Lost to Acalanes (72-25)

This Week: 2/4 at Benicia, 2/6 at Northgate, 2/8 vs. Concord