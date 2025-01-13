Girls Basketball Top 20: Four ranked matchups set for Tuesday

1. Mitty (11-1)



Last Week: Beat Valley Christian-San Jose (84-26), St. Ignatius (60-45)

This Week: 1/14 at Presentation, 1/17 vs. Sidwell Friends (Hoophall), 1/18 vs. Morris Catholic (Hoophall)



2. Acalanes (15-1)



Last Week: Beat Heritage (72-20), Berean Chrisian (87-19), St. Mary’s-Stockton (59-52)

This Week: 1/13 at Las Lomas, 1/15 at Northgate



3. Folsom (12-2)



Last Week: Beat Rocklin (75-42), Davis (94-20), Granite Bay (82-31)

This Week: 1/14 at Del Oro, 1/17 at Whitney, 1/18 vs. Francis Parker (St. Mary’s MLK Classic)



4. Pinewood (7-2)



Last Week: Beat University (63-21), Salesian (66-22)

This Week: 1/14 at Priory, 1/17 vs. Notre Dame, 1/18 vs. San Ramon Valley



5. St. Mary’s-Stockton (8-8)



Last Week: Lost to Acalanes (59-52)

This Week: 1/17 vs. Priory (St. Mary’s MLK Classic), 1/18 vs. Sierra Pacific (St. Mary’s MLK Classic)



6. San Ramon Valley (12-2)



Last Week: Beat Alameda (79-47), Dougherty Valley (70-22)

This Week: 1/14 vs. Carondelet, 1/16 vs. Livermore, 1/18 at Pinewood



7. Carondelet (13-3)



Last Week: Beat Monte Vista (76-29)

This Week: 1/14 at San Ramon Valley



8. Priory (10-1)



Last Week: Idle

This Week: 1/14 vs. Pinewood, 1/16 at Notre Dame-Belmont, 1/17 at St. Mary’s-Stockton (St. Mary’s MLK Classic), 1/18 vs. San Joaquin Memorial (Bishop O’Dowd MLK Showcase)



9. Sacred Heart Cathedral (11-1)



Last Week: Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral (45-39), St. Francis-Mountain View (71-70)

This Week: 1/14 vs. St. Ignatius at Chase Center, 1/18 vs. Salesian (Bishop O’Dowd MLK Classic



10. Riordan (8-4)



Last Week: Beat Presentation (83-27). Lost to Sacred Heart Cathedral (45-39)

This Week: 1/15 vs. Salesian, 1/17 at St. Francis-Mountain View 1/18 at Bishop O’Dowd (Bishop O’Dowd MLK Showcase)



11. McClatchy (11-5)



Last Week: Beat Antelope (72-56), Cordova (93-31)

This Week: 1/15 at West Park, 1/17 vs. Grant



12. Cardinal Newman (13-3)



Last Week: Beat Windsor (63-22), Rancho Cotate (87-32)

This Week: 1/14 vs. Carrillo, 1/16 at Montgomery, 1/18 vs. Lincoln-San Diego (St. Mary’s MLK Classic)



13. Bishop O’Dowd (7-5)



Last Week: Beat Castro Valley (66-17)

This Week: 1/14 at Piedmont, 1/16 vs. Alameda, 1/18 vs. Riordan (Bishop O'Dowd MLK Showcase)



14. Vanden (10-7)



Last Week: Beat Vacaville (97-21), Wood (63-18), Weston Ranch (86-9)

This Week: 1/15 at Sacramento, 1/16 vs. River City, 1/18 vs. Mission Hills (St. Mary’s MLK Classic)



15. Oakland Tech (8-6)



Last Week: Beat Fremont-Oakland (87-7)

This Week: 1/15 at Skyline, 1/17 at McClymonds, 1/18 vs. Centennial-Nevada (Bishop O'Dowd MLK Showcase)



16. Piedmont (13-1)



Last Week: Beat California (60-55), San Leandro (72-25), Liberty (69-11)

This Week: 1/14 vs. Bishop O’Dowd, 1/18 vs. Menlo (St. Mary’s MLK Classic)



17. Clayton Valley Charter (10-5)



Last Week: Beat College Park (65-17), Mt. Diablo (59-44)

This Week: 1/13 at Miramonte, 1/15 at Alhambra, 1/17 vs. Ygnacio Valley



18. St. Francis-Mountain View (12-2)



Last Week: Beat Colfax (60-55), Presentation (87-47). Lost to Sacred Heart Cathedral (71-70)

This Week: 1/14 at Valley Christian-San Jose, 1/17 vs. Riordan



19. Lincoln-Stockton (13-4)



Last Week: Beat Kimball (51-30), West (61-18)

This Week: 1/14 vs. Tracy, 1/16 vs. Lodi, 1/18 vs. Caruthers (St. Mary’s MLK Classic)



20. St. Ignatius (7-5)



Last Week: Beat Redwood (55-49), Valley Christian-San Jose (46-42). Lost to Mitty (60-45)

This Week: 1/14 vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral at Chase Center