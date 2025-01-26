Girls Basketball Top 20: Parity reigns after Top 10

1. Mitty (14-3)



Last Week: Beat Riordan (56-42), Sacred Heart Cathedral (78-33)

This Week: 1/28 at St. Francis-Mountain View, 1/30 vs. Valley Christian-San Jose



2. Acalanes (19-1)



Last Week: Beat Alhambra (79-20), Campolindo (77-31)

This Week: 1/28 vs. Mt. Diablo, 1/29 vs. Clayton Valley Charter, 2/1 vs. McClatchy



3. Folsom (16-3)



Last Week: Beat St. Francis-Sacramento (80-37), Oak Ridge (75-43)

This Week: 1/27 vs. Rocklin, 1/29 at Davis, 1/31 at Granite Bay



4. Pinewood (12-3)



Last Week: Beat Menlo (72-49), Sacred Heart Prep (75-38). Lost to Clovis West (54-50)

This Week: 1/28 vs. Notre Dame-Belmont, 1/31 vs. Priory, 2/1 vs. Alameda



5. San Ramon Valley (18-3)



Last Week: Beat Francis Parker (54-50), Amador Valley (78-20), California (61-21), Pinole Valley (61-41)

This Week: 1/28 at Granada, 1/31 vs. Foothill-Pleasanton



6. Carondelet (17-4)



Last Week: Beat Salesian (66-65), Dublin (80-35), Amador Valley (71-16), St. Mary’s-Stockton (78-50)

This Week: 1/28 at Foothill-Pleasanton, 2/1 at Marin Catholic



7. Priory (14-3)



Last Week: Beat Notre Dame-San Jose (67-42), Menlo (51-44)

This Week: 1/28 vs. Sacred Heart Prep, 1/31 at Pinewood



8. Riordan (12-5)



Last Week: Beat Valley Christian-San Jose (44-37). Lost to Mitty (56-42)

This Week: 1/28 vs. St. Ignatius, 1/30 vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral, 2/1 at Presentation



9. McClatchy (16-5)



Last Week: Beat Mission Hills (71-54), Kennedy-Sacramento (62-38), Caruthers (65-49)

This Week: 1/28 vs. Antelope, 1/31 at Cordova, 2/1 at Acalanes



10. Cardinal Newman (18-3)



Last Week: Beat Analy (90-14), Windsor (72-21)

This Week: 1/29 vs. Rancho Cotate, 1/31 at Carrillo



11. Bishop O’Dowd (12-6)



Last Week: Beat California (50-43), San Leandro (85-8), Salesian (67-47)

This Week: 1/31 at Castro Valley



12. St. Francis-Mountain View (14-3)



Last Week: Beat St. Ignatius (63-51)

This Week: 1/28 vs. Mitty, 1/30 vs. Presentation, 2/1 at Sacred Heart Cathedral



13. Vanden (13-8)



Last Week: Beat Sacramento (80-26), River City (75-13), Rodriguez (96-18). Lost to Mission Hills (54-51)

This Week: 1/28 vs. Pioneer-Woodland, 1/30 at Vacaville, 2/1 at Wood



14. Oakland Tech (12-7)



Last Week: Beat St. Ignatius (52-49), Oakland (73-37)

This Week: 1/29 at Fremont-Oakland, 2/1 vs. Central-Fresno



15. St. Ignatius (9-7)



Last Week: Beat Christian Brothers (55-52). Lost to Oakland Tech (52-49), St. Francis-Mountain View (63-51)

This Week: 1/28 at Riordan, 2/1 at Valley Christian-San Jose



16. Christian Brothers (16-6)



Last Week: Beat Lincoln-Stockton (54-38), Rio Americano (65-26), Inderkum (58-43). Lost to St. Ignatius (55-52)

This Week: 1/28 vs. Vista del Lago, 1/30 at Woodcreek, 2/1 at Chico



17. Lincoln-Stockton (16-6)



Last Week: Beat St. Mary’s-Stockton (77-73). Lost to Christian Brothers (54-38)

This Week: 1/30 at West



18. St. Mary’s-Stockton (10-11)



Last Week: Lost to Lincoln-San Diego (43-42), Lincoln-Stockton (77-73), Carondelet (74-50)

This Week: 1/29 at McNair, 1/30 at Lodi



19. Pleasant Valley (18-4)



Last Week: Beat La Jolla Country Day (43-42), Red Bluff (67-42), Foothill-Palo Cedro (87-47)

This Week: 1/30 at Shasta



20. Antelope (15-5)



Last Week: Beat Kennedy-Sacramento (60-40), Piedmont (53-51)

This Week: 1/28 at McClatchy, 1/31 at West Park