Girls Basketball Top 20: Pinewood picks up two Top 10 Wins

1. Mitty (12-3)



Last Week: Beat Presentation (74-9). Lost to Sidwell Friends (53-40), Morris Catholic (61-57)

This Week: 1/21 at Riordan, 1/24 vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral



2. Acalanes (17-1)



Last Week: Beat Las Lomas (85-26), Northgate (76-24)

This Week: 1/22 at Alhambra, 1/24 at Campolindo



3. Folsom (14-3)



Last Week: Beat Del Oro (56-37), Whitney (73-34). Lost to Francis Parker (55-51)

This Week: 1/21 vs. St. Francis-Sacramento, 1/24 at Oak Ridge



4. Pinewood (10-2)



Last Week: Beat Priory (63-38), Notre Dame (69-27), San Ramon Valley (57-52)

This Week: 1/21 at Menlo, 1/24 at Sacred Heart Prep, 1/25 vs. Clovis West (Elite Showcase at Alameda)



5. St. Mary’s-Stockton (10-8)



Last Week: Beat Priory (56-49), Sierra Pacific (85-60)

This Week: 1/20 vs. Lincoln-San Diego, 1/21 vs. Lincoln-Stockton, 1/25 vs. Carondelet (Elite Showcase at Alameda)



6. San Ramon Valley (14-3)



Last Week: Beat Carondelet (59-55), Livermore (75-15). Lost to Pinewood (57-52)

This Week: 1/20 vs. Francis Parker (St. Mary’s MLK Classic), 1/21 at Amador Valley, 1/24 vs. California, 1/25 vs. Pinole Valley



7. Carondelet (13-4)



Last Week: Lost to San Ramon Valley (59-55)

This Week: 1/20 vs. Salesian, 1/21 at Dublin, 1/24 vs. Amador Valley, 1/25 vs. St. Mary’s-Stockton (Elite Showcase at Alameda)



8. Priory (12-3)



Last Week: Beat Notre Dame (62-35), San Joaquin Memorial (57-54). Lost to Pinewood (63-38), St. Mary’s-Stockton (56-49)

This Week: 1/21 at Notre Dame-San Jose, 1/24 vs. Menlo



9. Riordan (11-4)



Last Week: Beat Salesian (58-43), St. Francis-Mountain View (63-53), Bishop O’Dowd (43-40)

This Week: 1/21 vs. Mitty, 1/24 at Valley Christian-San Jose



10. McClatchy (13-5)



Last Week: Beat West Park (69-26), Grant (82-39)

This Week: 1/20 vs. Mission Hills (St. Mary’s MLK Classic), 1/24 at Kennedy-Sacramento, 1/25 at Caruthers



11. St. Ignatius (8-5)



Last Week: Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral (58-48)

This Week: 1/20 vs. Oakland Tech (MLK Shootout at City College), 1/21 at St. Francis-Mountain View, 1/24 vs. Presentation, 1/25 vs. Christian Brothers (Elite Showcase at Alameda)



12. Sacred Heart Cathedral (11-3)



Last Week: Lost to St. Ignatius (58-48), Salesian (55-35)

This Week: 1/20 vs. San Joaquin Memorial (Bishop O’Dowd MLK Classic), 1/24 at Mitty



13. Cardinal Newman (16-3)



Last Week: Beat Carrillo (54-37), Montgomery (79-37), Lincoln-San Diego (67-55)

This Week: 1/21 vs. Analy, 1/23 vs. Windsor, 1/25 vs. Eureka



14. Bishop O’Dowd (9-6)



Last Week: Beat Piedmont (56-47), Alameda (54-35). Lost to Riordan (43-40)

This Week: 1/20 vs. California (Bishop O’Dowd MLK Showcase), 1/23 at San Leandro, 1/25 at Salesian



15. Vanden (12-8)



Last Week: Beat Sacramento (80-26), River City (75-13). Lost to Mission Hills (54-51)

This Week: 1/23 vs. Rodriguez



16. Oakland Tech (10-7)



Last Week: Beat Fremont-Oakland (87-7), McClymonds (68-11). Lost to Centennial-Nevada (56-40)

This Week: 1/20 vs. St. Ignatius (MLK Shootout at City College), 1/24 vs. Oakland



17. Piedmont (13-2)



Last Week: Beat Menlo (52-33). Lost to Bishop O’Dowd (56-47)

This Week: 1/20 vs. Centennial-Corona (Bishop O’Dowd MLK Showcase), 1/23 at Alameda, 1/25 at Antelope



18. Clayton Valley Charter (13-5)



Last Week: Beat Miramonte (48-40), Alhambra (39-23), Ygnacio Valley (87-38)

This Week: 1/22 vs. Berean Christian, 1/25 at Foothill-Pleasanton



19. St. Francis-Mountain View (13-3)



Last Week: Beat Valley Christian-San Jose (68-55). Lost to Riordan (63-53)

This Week: 1/21 vs. St. Ignatius



20. Lincoln-Stockton (15-5)



Last Week: Beat Tracy (67-23), Lodi (49-25). Lost to Caruthers (70-53)

This Week: 1/20 vs. Christian Brothers (St. Mary’s MLK Classic), 1/21 at St. Mary’s-Stockton