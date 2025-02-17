Girls Basketball Top 20: SJS, NCS Playoffs set to Tip-Off

1. Mitty (20-3)



Last Week: Beat Riordan (71-50), Sacred Heart Cathedral (69-23)

This Week: 2/18 vs. St. Francis-Mountain View, CCS Playoffs



2. Acalanes (27-1)



Last Week: Beat College Park (81-8), Campolindo (86-20), Clayton Valley Charter (73-39)

This Week: #1 Seed NCS Open Division (2/26 vs. Winner of Cardinal Newman-Piedmont)



3. Folsom (23-3)



Last Week: Beat St. Francis-Sacramento (77-42), Oak Ridge (62-41)

This Week: #1 SJS Division I Playoffs (2/18 vs. Winner of Edison-Enochs)



4. Pinewood (19-3)



Last Week: Beat Sacred Heart Prep (88-13)

This Week: 2/18 at Notre Dame-Belmont, CCS Playoffs



5. San Ramon Valley (25-3)



Last Week: Beat Dublin (85-31), Carondelet (63-54)

This Week: #2 Seed NCS Open Division (2/26 vs. Winner of Carondelet-Salesian)



6. Carondelet (23-5)



Last Week: Beat California (59-34). Lost to Carondelet (63-54)

This Week: 2/20 at Salesian



7. Priory (19-4)



Last Week: Beat Menlo (46-40)

This Week: 2/18 at Sacred Heart Prep, CCS Playoffs



8. McClatchy (20-6)



Last Week: Beat West Park (67-51)

This Week: #3 Seed SJS Division I (2/18 vs. Gregori)



9. Cardinal Newman (24-3)



Last Week: Beat Rancho Cotate (80-24), Montgomery (62-46)

This Week: #4 Seed NCS Open Division (2/20 vs. Piedmont)



10. Riordan (16-7)



Last Week: Beat Valley Christian-San Jose (71-47). Lost to Mitty (71-50)

This Week: 2/18 at St. Ignatius, CCS Playoffs



11. St. Mary’s-Stockton (15-12)



Last Week: Beat Lincoln-Stockton (59-37)

This Week: #2 Seed SJS Division I (2/18 vs. Winner of Tokay-Downey)



12. St. Ignatius (14-9)



Last Week: Beat St. Francis-Mountain View (50-45), Presentation (73-19)

This Week: 2/18 vs. Riordan, CCS Playoffs



13. St. Francis-Mountain View (17-6)



Last Week: Lost to St. Ignatius (50-45)

This Week: 2/18 at Mitty, CCS Playoffs



14. Vanden (19-9)



Last Week: Beat Rodriguez (81-22)

This Week: #7 Seed SJS Division I (2/18 vs. Mountain House)



15. Oakland Tech (18-8)



Last Week: Beat Oakland (73-45), Bishop O’Dowd (47-44)

This Week: #1 Seed Oakland Section Playoffs (2/22 vs. TBD)



16. Christian Brothers (22-6)



Last Week: Beat Rio Americano (74-22)

This Week: #1 Seed SJS Division II (2/18 vs. Winner of Merced-Lodi)



17. Lincoln-Stockton (20-7)



Last Week: Beat Lodi (74-39). Lost to St. Mary’s-Stockton (59-37)

This Week: #4 Seed SJS Division I (2/18 vs. Pleasant Grove)



18. Bishop O’Dowd (15-8)



Last Week: Beat San Leandro (68-16). Lost to Oakland Tech (47-44)

This Week: #2 Seed NCS Division I (2/18 vs. American)



19. Piedmont (21-4)



Last Week: Beat Alameda (74-60), Castro Valley (72-24)

This Week: #5 Seed NCS Open Division (2/20 at Cardinal Newman)



20. Pleasant Valley (23-4)



Last Week: Beat Red Bluff (80-39), Foothill-Palo Cedro (57-42)

This Week: #1 Seed Northern Section Division III (2/25 vs. Winner of Las Plumas-Enterprise)