Girls Basketball Top 20: St. Mary's-Stockton moves up with win over Oakland Tech

1. Mitty (18-3)



Last Week: Beat Presentation (70-21), St. Ignatius (63-37)

This Week: 2/11 vs. Riordan, 2/14 at Sacred Heart Cathedral



2. Acalanes (24-1)



Last Week: Beat Miramonte (75-22), Vanden (72-49)

This Week: 2/10 vs. College Park



3. Folsom (21-3)



Last Week: Beat Del Oro (69-36), Whitney (72-42)

This Week: 2/11 at St. Francis-Sacramento, 2/14 vs. Oak Ridge



4. Pinewood (18-3)



Last Week: Beat Notre Dame-San Jose (70-36), Menlo (70-42), San Domenico (70-38)

This Week: 2/14 vs. Sacred Heart Prep



5. San Ramon Valley (23-3)



Last Week: Beat Dublin (77-43), St. Mary’s-Stockton (52-39), Monte Vista (78-30)

This Week: EBAL Playoffs



6. Carondelet (22-4)



Last Week: Beat Liberty (78-18), California (57-50), Los Gatos (85-57)

This Week: EBAL Playoffs



7. Priory (18-4)



Last Week: Beat Notre Dame-Belmont (56-22), Notre Dame-San Jose (67-41), University (71-36)

This Week: 2/14 at Menlo



8. McClatchy (19-6)



Last Week: West Park (100-23)

This Week: 2/11 at Grant



9. Cardinal Newman (22-3)



Last Week: Montgomery (70-18), Analy (75-36)

This Week: NBL Playoffs



10. Riordan (15-6)



Last Week: Beat St. Francis-Mountain View (65-51)

This Week: 2/11 at Mitty, 2/14 vs. Valley Christian-San Jose



12. St. Francis-Mountain View (17-5)



Last Week: Beat Valley Christian-San Jose (51-39). Lost to Riordan (65-51)

This Week: 2/11 at St. Ignatius



13. St. Ignatius (12-9)



Last Week: Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral (69-40). Lost to Mitty (63-37)

This Week: 2/11 vs. St. Francis-Mountain View, 2/14 at Presentation



14. St. Mary’s-Stockton (14-12)



Last Week: Beat Lodi (68-29), Oakland Tech (44-43). Lost to San Ramon Valley (52-39)

This Week: 2/13 at Lincoln-Stockton



15. Vanden (18-9)



Last Week: Beat Sacramento (90-38), River City (80-25). Lost to Acalanes (72-49)

This Week: 2/13 at Rodriguez



16. Oakland Tech (16-8)



Last Week: Beat Skyline (69-38), McClymonds (62-11). Lost to St. Mary’s-Stockton (44-43)

This Week: 2/12 at Oakland, 2/13 at Bishop O’Dowd



17. Christian Brothers (21-6)



Last Week: Beat Ponderosa (69-48), Bella Vista (67-18)

This Week: 2/13 at Rio Americano



18. Lincoln-Stockton (19-6)



Last Week: Beat Kimball (67-30), Tracy (70-32)

This Week: 2/11 at Lodi, 2/13 vs. St. Mary’s-Stockton



19. Bishop O’Dowd (14-7)



Last Week: Beat Alameda (78-52). Lost to Piedmont (50-47)

This Week: 2/12 vs. San Leandro, 2/13 vs. Oakland Tech



20. Piedmont (19-4)



Last Week: Beat Bishop O’Dowd (50-47), Antelope (61-47)

This Week: 2/12 vs. Alameda, 2/14 vs. Castro Valley