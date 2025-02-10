Girls Basketball Top 20: St. Mary's-Stockton moves up with win over Oakland Tech

Streak One
Hall of Famer
Staff
-
- Nov 11, 2003
-
- 29,076
-
- 11,156
-
- 113
1. Mitty (18-3)
Last Week: Beat Presentation (70-21), St. Ignatius (63-37)
This Week: 2/11 vs. Riordan, 2/14 at Sacred Heart Cathedral
2. Acalanes (24-1)
Last Week: Beat Miramonte (75-22), Vanden (72-49)
This Week: 2/10 vs. College Park
3. Folsom (21-3)
Last Week: Beat Del Oro (69-36), Whitney (72-42)
This Week: 2/11 at St. Francis-Sacramento, 2/14 vs. Oak Ridge
4. Pinewood (18-3)
Last Week: Beat Notre Dame-San Jose (70-36), Menlo (70-42), San Domenico (70-38)
This Week: 2/14 vs. Sacred Heart Prep
5. San Ramon Valley (23-3)
Last Week: Beat Dublin (77-43), St. Mary’s-Stockton (52-39), Monte Vista (78-30)
This Week: EBAL Playoffs
6. Carondelet (22-4)
Last Week: Beat Liberty (78-18), California (57-50), Los Gatos (85-57)
This Week: EBAL Playoffs
7. Priory (18-4)
Last Week: Beat Notre Dame-Belmont (56-22), Notre Dame-San Jose (67-41), University (71-36)
This Week: 2/14 at Menlo
8. McClatchy (19-6)
Last Week: West Park (100-23)
This Week: 2/11 at Grant
9. Cardinal Newman (22-3)
Last Week: Montgomery (70-18), Analy (75-36)
This Week: NBL Playoffs
10. Riordan (15-6)
Last Week: Beat St. Francis-Mountain View (65-51)
This Week: 2/11 at Mitty, 2/14 vs. Valley Christian-San Jose
12. St. Francis-Mountain View (17-5)
Last Week: Beat Valley Christian-San Jose (51-39). Lost to Riordan (65-51)
This Week: 2/11 at St. Ignatius
13. St. Ignatius (12-9)
Last Week: Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral (69-40). Lost to Mitty (63-37)
This Week: 2/11 vs. St. Francis-Mountain View, 2/14 at Presentation
14. St. Mary’s-Stockton (14-12)
Last Week: Beat Lodi (68-29), Oakland Tech (44-43). Lost to San Ramon Valley (52-39)
This Week: 2/13 at Lincoln-Stockton
15. Vanden (18-9)
Last Week: Beat Sacramento (90-38), River City (80-25). Lost to Acalanes (72-49)
This Week: 2/13 at Rodriguez
16. Oakland Tech (16-8)
Last Week: Beat Skyline (69-38), McClymonds (62-11). Lost to St. Mary’s-Stockton (44-43)
This Week: 2/12 at Oakland, 2/13 at Bishop O’Dowd
17. Christian Brothers (21-6)
Last Week: Beat Ponderosa (69-48), Bella Vista (67-18)
This Week: 2/13 at Rio Americano
18. Lincoln-Stockton (19-6)
Last Week: Beat Kimball (67-30), Tracy (70-32)
This Week: 2/11 at Lodi, 2/13 vs. St. Mary’s-Stockton
19. Bishop O’Dowd (14-7)
Last Week: Beat Alameda (78-52). Lost to Piedmont (50-47)
This Week: 2/12 vs. San Leandro, 2/13 vs. Oakland Tech
20. Piedmont (19-4)
Last Week: Beat Bishop O’Dowd (50-47), Antelope (61-47)
This Week: 2/12 vs. Alameda, 2/14 vs. Castro Valley
Last Week: Beat Presentation (70-21), St. Ignatius (63-37)
This Week: 2/11 vs. Riordan, 2/14 at Sacred Heart Cathedral
2. Acalanes (24-1)
Last Week: Beat Miramonte (75-22), Vanden (72-49)
This Week: 2/10 vs. College Park
3. Folsom (21-3)
Last Week: Beat Del Oro (69-36), Whitney (72-42)
This Week: 2/11 at St. Francis-Sacramento, 2/14 vs. Oak Ridge
4. Pinewood (18-3)
Last Week: Beat Notre Dame-San Jose (70-36), Menlo (70-42), San Domenico (70-38)
This Week: 2/14 vs. Sacred Heart Prep
5. San Ramon Valley (23-3)
Last Week: Beat Dublin (77-43), St. Mary’s-Stockton (52-39), Monte Vista (78-30)
This Week: EBAL Playoffs
6. Carondelet (22-4)
Last Week: Beat Liberty (78-18), California (57-50), Los Gatos (85-57)
This Week: EBAL Playoffs
7. Priory (18-4)
Last Week: Beat Notre Dame-Belmont (56-22), Notre Dame-San Jose (67-41), University (71-36)
This Week: 2/14 at Menlo
8. McClatchy (19-6)
Last Week: West Park (100-23)
This Week: 2/11 at Grant
9. Cardinal Newman (22-3)
Last Week: Montgomery (70-18), Analy (75-36)
This Week: NBL Playoffs
10. Riordan (15-6)
Last Week: Beat St. Francis-Mountain View (65-51)
This Week: 2/11 at Mitty, 2/14 vs. Valley Christian-San Jose
12. St. Francis-Mountain View (17-5)
Last Week: Beat Valley Christian-San Jose (51-39). Lost to Riordan (65-51)
This Week: 2/11 at St. Ignatius
13. St. Ignatius (12-9)
Last Week: Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral (69-40). Lost to Mitty (63-37)
This Week: 2/11 vs. St. Francis-Mountain View, 2/14 at Presentation
14. St. Mary’s-Stockton (14-12)
Last Week: Beat Lodi (68-29), Oakland Tech (44-43). Lost to San Ramon Valley (52-39)
This Week: 2/13 at Lincoln-Stockton
15. Vanden (18-9)
Last Week: Beat Sacramento (90-38), River City (80-25). Lost to Acalanes (72-49)
This Week: 2/13 at Rodriguez
16. Oakland Tech (16-8)
Last Week: Beat Skyline (69-38), McClymonds (62-11). Lost to St. Mary’s-Stockton (44-43)
This Week: 2/12 at Oakland, 2/13 at Bishop O’Dowd
17. Christian Brothers (21-6)
Last Week: Beat Ponderosa (69-48), Bella Vista (67-18)
This Week: 2/13 at Rio Americano
18. Lincoln-Stockton (19-6)
Last Week: Beat Kimball (67-30), Tracy (70-32)
This Week: 2/11 at Lodi, 2/13 vs. St. Mary’s-Stockton
19. Bishop O’Dowd (14-7)
Last Week: Beat Alameda (78-52). Lost to Piedmont (50-47)
This Week: 2/12 vs. San Leandro, 2/13 vs. Oakland Tech
20. Piedmont (19-4)
Last Week: Beat Bishop O’Dowd (50-47), Antelope (61-47)
This Week: 2/12 vs. Alameda, 2/14 vs. Castro Valley