Harvey pitches and hits in Woodcreek's win

Woodcreek (3-3) got three innings of one run ball from UC Santa Barbara bound Ryan Harvey, who added a home run and three RBI in the Timberwolves' 7-1 win over Bella Vista (4-1-1). Senior leadoff hitter Zachary Watari went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Senior Aiden Martinez also had two hits. Junior Matt Weidkamp relieved Harvey and added three shutout innings before senior Jeff Bauser closed the game. Senior Cameron Smith and sophomore Wyatt Judd each had two hits for the Broncos. Junior Jake Torres pitched into the seventh inning, but was charged with two runs. He gave up four hits and four walks with eight strikeouts. The game was tied at one after six innings before Woodcreek scored six runs in the top of the seventh. These two teams will play again on March 20 and March 22.