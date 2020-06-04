JP Murphy has committed to San Diego State

Discussion in 'Football' started by Streak One, Jun 4, 2020 at 10:39 AM.

  Streak One

    Moderator
    Moderator
    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    18,881
    Likes Received:
    4,421
    This happened a few days ago, but San Ramon Valley tight end JP Murphy has commited to San Diego State.

    At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Murphy gets off the ball well, can work to multiple levels, uses his height to corral the ball over defenders and is physical as run blocker.

    He has nine totals offers with the others being Arizona State, Florida Atlantic, New Mexico, San Jose State, UC Davis, UNLV, USC and William & Mary.

    This is the fourth straight class that San Ramon Valley will have a Division I signee (Colin Moroney is set to walk-on at Cal but had numerous offers).

    Murphy is ranked No. 14 overall in the 2021 rankings.

     
