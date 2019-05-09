Las Lomas beats Sonoma Valley 3-2 in extra innings

Discussion in 'Baseball' started by Streak One, May 9, 2019 at 9:56 PM.

    Las Lomas (21-3) beat Sonoma Valley (16-7) 3-2 in eight innings on Thursday. Las Lomas scored two runs in the top of the eighth before Sonoma Valley loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning.

    Senior Brad Baker went 2-for-4 with two runs scored from the leadoff spot. Senior Dylan Graham and senior Jack McCullar each reached base three times for the Knights.

    Junior Zakai Avidor threw seven innings of three hit ball with six strikeouts for Las Lomas.

    For Sonoma Valley, senior Austin Arrington had a double and RBI. The Dragons had three total hits.

    Senior Brendan Hogan gave up an unearned run in seven innings, but had to settle for a no decision.

    Las Lomas is 4-3 in its last seven games following a 17-0 start. Sonoma Valley heads into the playoffs with three straight losses and four in the last five games. Both teams will be in the NCS Division III playoffs.
     
