Los Gatos, Los Altos tied atop the De Anza Division

Discussion in 'Baseball' started by Streak One, May 1, 2019 at 9:36 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    16,586
    Likes Received:
    2,544
    There were seven total extra base hits in Palo Alto's 7-5 win over Los Altos. The Vikings outhit Los Altos 13-5. Palo Alto was led by two RBI apiece from sophomore Aidan Berger and senior Kyle Mostofizadeh. Ryan Baum had a RBI triple and a run scored for the Eagles, which led 5-4 entering the bottom of the fifth.

    Also in the South Bay, Los Gatos shutout Mountain View 1-0 behind a two-hitter from Trevor Allen (San Jose State). Jared Quandt scored the game winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Mountain View starter James Hoyt went six innings of two hit ball with three walks and three strikeouts.

    Tied at 11-2 in league play, Los Altos-Palo Alto and Los Gatos-Mountain View will play again on May 3.
     
    1 Streak One, May 1, 2019 at 9:36 PM
    Defense_Rules likes this.
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page