Mitty wins Mike Hazlett Tournament

Mitty (4-0) beat Valley Christian-San Jose (3-3) 5-2 in the finals of the Mike Hazlett Tournament hosted by Wilcox HS. Mitty junior Matthew Halbach went 3-for-3 with a double and is part of a strong showing from the top three hitters, which combined to go 7-for-10 with four runs scored. Mitty junior Anthony Sanguinetti went six innings and gave up eight hits and two runs. For Valley Christian, senior Eddie Park (Stanford) went 2-for-3 with a double. The Warriors started junior Dominic Oliver on the mound and he went 2.1 innings. Valley Christian got the scoring started with two runs in the top of the third, but Mitty countered with three in the bottom half of the inning. Mitty, which has given up five runs in four games, plays Leigh today and Santa Cruz on March 14. The Warriors return to action on March 14 against Leigh.