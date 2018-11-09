Monterey Trail 63 Pitman 7 FINAL

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Football' started by Streak One, Nov 9, 2018 at 7:07 PM.
I think Monterey Trail moves on tonight. Kickoff in the next few minutes
Pitman drives into the red zone on its opening drive, but fumbles it away
Viktor Oliver scores on a 93 yard TD run. Monterey Trail leads 7-0 with 850 left Q1
Pitman having some success on Run after catch plays. Steckwren ties the game with a 50 yard TD catch.
Pitman is 3-for-3 on third down thus far
Eli Mirza takes a short kickoff and goes 65 yards for the touchdown. Monterey Trail, which has run one offensive play, leads 14-7.
Monterey Trail up 21-7 near the end of Q1 after the second TD from Oliver. It was set up from a short punt and two big plays from Budgett, who had a real good stiff arm on a pitch play.
Budgett races down left sideline for a 57 yard score. MT leads 28-7 with 743 left in the half.
Mustangs probably have the top handful of athletes on the field.
MT has had 7 penalties.
Budgett takes a bottled up play and breaks free for a 39 yard TD Run.
Monterey Trail leads 35-7 with 2 mins left in the half
Oliver up to four touchdowns after Pitman’s Third TD.
Monterey Trail leads 49-7
Larrier has had a quiet night but gets on the board with a 44 yard run.
Monterey Trail leads 56-7
Monterey Trail capitalized on big plays on offense and in the kick return game to go with three forced turnovers in a 63-7 win over Pitman to advance to the SJS Division I semi-finals against Oak Ridge. The Mustangs boast one of the fastest teams in the region.
Monterey Trail
Senior Jehiel Budgett was the big play back showing off his power/speed combo in scoring two touchdowns. Senior Viktor Oliver scored four touchdowns in a quiet night running the ball for senior quarterback Zach Larrier. The Mustangs had some deep shots in the passing game, but couldn’t convert. Senior receiver Andre Crump was able to make defenders miss on short to intermediate routes. Monterey Trail starts just two seniors on the line. Monterey Trail’s defense was solid in the run game, but missed a few tackles to set up big plays through the air. They did force four 3-and-out drives. Junior lineback Marcus Jones and defensive ends Germaine Spearman and Mario Keanon played well. The Mustangs were really good on special teams highlighted by a kickoff return from Eli Mirza and a good night from senior kicker Michael Lee.
Pitman
Pitman was able to put together two good drives to start the game resulting in a fumble and a touchdown, but had limited success the rest of the night. Senior Peyton Bass was the best skill player as an outside runner and receiver. Denzel Steckwren had the Pride’s only touchdown on a 50 yard catch and run. Pitman’s defense had trouble matching the speed of Monterey Trail. They were also put on a lot of short fields due to kickoff coverage issues.