Monterey Trail 63 Pitman 7 FINAL

Discussion in 'Football' started by Streak One, Nov 9, 2018 at 7:07 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,424
    Likes Received:
    2,070
    I think Monterey Trail moves on tonight. Kickoff in the next few minutes
     
    1 Streak One, Nov 9, 2018 at 7:07 PM
  2. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,424
    Likes Received:
    2,070
    Pitman drives into the red zone on its opening drive, but fumbles it away
     
    2 Streak One, Nov 9, 2018 at 7:15 PM
  3. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,424
    Likes Received:
    2,070
    Viktor Oliver scores on a 93 yard TD run. Monterey Trail leads 7-0 with 850 left Q1
     
    3 Streak One, Nov 9, 2018 at 7:17 PM
  4. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,424
    Likes Received:
    2,070
    Pitman having some success on Run after catch plays. Steckwren ties the game with a 50 yard TD catch.

    Pitman is 3-for-3 on third down thus far
     
    4 Streak One, Nov 9, 2018 at 7:24 PM
  5. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,424
    Likes Received:
    2,070
    Eli Mirza takes a short kickoff and goes 65 yards for the touchdown. Monterey Trail, which has run one offensive play, leads 14-7.
     
    5 Streak One, Nov 9, 2018 at 7:26 PM
  6. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,424
    Likes Received:
    2,070
    Monterey Trail up 21-7 near the end of Q1 after the second TD from Oliver. It was set up from a short punt and two big plays from Budgett, who had a real good stiff arm on a pitch play.
     
    6 Streak One, Nov 9, 2018 at 7:42 PM
  7. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,424
    Likes Received:
    2,070
    Budgett races down left sideline for a 57 yard score. MT leads 28-7 with 743 left in the half.

    Mustangs probably have the top handful of athletes on the field.

    MT has had 7 penalties.
     
    7 Streak One, Nov 9, 2018 at 7:57 PM
  8. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,424
    Likes Received:
    2,070
    Budgett takes a bottled up play and breaks free for a 39 yard TD Run.

    Monterey Trail leads 35-7 with 2 mins left in the half
     
    8 Streak One, Nov 9, 2018 at 8:12 PM
  9. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,424
    Likes Received:
    2,070
    Oliver up to four touchdowns after Pitman’s Third TD.

    Monterey Trail leads 49-7
     
    9 Streak One, Nov 9, 2018 at 9:06 PM
  10. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,424
    Likes Received:
    2,070
    Larrier has had a quiet night but gets on the board with a 44 yard run.

    Monterey Trail leads 56-7
     
    10 Streak One, Nov 9, 2018 at 9:14 PM
  11. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,424
    Likes Received:
    2,070
    Monterey Trail capitalized on big plays on offense and in the kick return game to go with three forced turnovers in a 63-7 win over Pitman to advance to the SJS Division I semi-finals against Oak Ridge. The Mustangs boast one of the fastest teams in the region.

    Monterey Trail

    Senior Jehiel Budgett was the big play back showing off his power/speed combo in scoring two touchdowns. Senior Viktor Oliver scored four touchdowns in a quiet night running the ball for senior quarterback Zach Larrier. The Mustangs had some deep shots in the passing game, but couldn’t convert. Senior receiver Andre Crump was able to make defenders miss on short to intermediate routes. Monterey Trail starts just two seniors on the line. Monterey Trail’s defense was solid in the run game, but missed a few tackles to set up big plays through the air. They did force four 3-and-out drives. Junior lineback Marcus Jones and defensive ends Germaine Spearman and Mario Keanon played well. The Mustangs were really good on special teams highlighted by a kickoff return from Eli Mirza and a good night from senior kicker Michael Lee.

    Pitman

    Pitman was able to put together two good drives to start the game resulting in a fumble and a touchdown, but had limited success the rest of the night. Senior Peyton Bass was the best skill player as an outside runner and receiver. Denzel Steckwren had the Pride’s only touchdown on a 50 yard catch and run. Pitman’s defense had trouble matching the speed of Monterey Trail. They were also put on a lot of short fields due to kickoff coverage issues.
     
    11 Streak One, Nov 9, 2018 at 10:01 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page