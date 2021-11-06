NCP Daily for November 6

Streak One
Team Notes
No. 5 Pittsburg (7-1) worked around an early interception to beat Antioch (6-4) 34-13. After the turnover on the opening drive, Pittsburg scored on five of its next six drives with halftime forcing the non-scoring possession. Jaden Rashada found Rashid Williams for two, first half scores. The Pirates found success hitting big pass plays down the field and keeping Antioch’s run game in check.
Pick’em Scores
Woodland beat Colfax 22-19
Las Lomas beat Benicia 35-21
Salinas beat Palma 21-0
Monterey Trail beat Woodcreek 39-23
Roseville beat Grace Davis 33-21
San Ramon Valley beat Monte Vista 30-23
Rancho Cotate beat Windsor 28-27
Dixon beat Ponderosa 29-20
JUCO Watch
There is a Top 15 state matchup on Saturday as No. 3 City College of San Francisco will host No. 13 Diablo Valley College. CCSF is giving up seven points per game and will end the regular season at San Mateo on November 13.
Video to Watch
Casa Grande won the Valley Vine League title with a 53-27 win over Justin-Siena as head coach John Antonio got the Gatorade bath.
Story to Read
A tweet to close it out. With a 40-6 win over Soquel, Santa Cruz completed its first undefeated regular season since 1993.
