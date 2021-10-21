NCP Daily for October 21

Streak One
Moderator
Moderator
-
- Nov 11, 2003
-
- 21,348
-
- 6,134
-
- 113
Game Notes
Burlingame is 7-0 and giving up less than 10 points per game. It has key wins over Sacred Heart Cathedral and Sacred Heart Prep heading into this week’s game against Half Moon Bay. Senior Will Uhrich is the team’s leading receiver with 27 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns. A three year varsity player, Uhrich had three total touchdowns coming into the season.
Player Notes
Serra 2022 offensive lineman Nathan Elu (6-foot-5, 296 pounds) committed to Oregon State on Wednesday night. He has been impressive through the first half of the regular season as a punishing run blocker. He finishes his blocks well and looks to be a good find for the Beavers.
JUCO Note
Modesto quarterback Gino Campiotti (Manteca) has thrown for 1,012 yards and 11 touchdowns to go with 370 rushing yards and four scores. Modesto (4-2) takes on Reedley this week before a big game on October 30 against Fresno City.
Alumni Watch
Oregon State redshirt sophomore Jake Levengood (Vacaville) has been part of a Beavers’ offensive line that made the Joe Moore midseason Honor Roll.
Video to Watch
Windsor 2022 quarterback Chase Vehmeyer has the Jaguars’ offense rolling along heading into this week’s matchup against Cardinal Newman. It is an offense that can beat you horizontally and vertically.
Story to Read
One of the top games of the week between San Benito and Aptos has been cancelled due to COVID issues at San Benito. Read how the decision was made and what could be next.
Burlingame is 7-0 and giving up less than 10 points per game. It has key wins over Sacred Heart Cathedral and Sacred Heart Prep heading into this week’s game against Half Moon Bay. Senior Will Uhrich is the team’s leading receiver with 27 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns. A three year varsity player, Uhrich had three total touchdowns coming into the season.
Player Notes
Serra 2022 offensive lineman Nathan Elu (6-foot-5, 296 pounds) committed to Oregon State on Wednesday night. He has been impressive through the first half of the regular season as a punishing run blocker. He finishes his blocks well and looks to be a good find for the Beavers.
JUCO Note
Modesto quarterback Gino Campiotti (Manteca) has thrown for 1,012 yards and 11 touchdowns to go with 370 rushing yards and four scores. Modesto (4-2) takes on Reedley this week before a big game on October 30 against Fresno City.
Alumni Watch
Oregon State redshirt sophomore Jake Levengood (Vacaville) has been part of a Beavers’ offensive line that made the Joe Moore midseason Honor Roll.
Video to Watch
Windsor 2022 quarterback Chase Vehmeyer has the Jaguars’ offense rolling along heading into this week’s matchup against Cardinal Newman. It is an offense that can beat you horizontally and vertically.
Story to Read
One of the top games of the week between San Benito and Aptos has been cancelled due to COVID issues at San Benito. Read how the decision was made and what could be next.