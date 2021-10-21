NCP Daily for October 21

Streak One

Streak One

Moderator
Moderator
Nov 11, 2003
21,348
6,134
113
Game Notes

Burlingame is 7-0 and giving up less than 10 points per game. It has key wins over Sacred Heart Cathedral and Sacred Heart Prep heading into this week’s game against Half Moon Bay. Senior Will Uhrich is the team’s leading receiver with 27 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns. A three year varsity player, Uhrich had three total touchdowns coming into the season.

Player Notes

Serra 2022 offensive lineman Nathan Elu (6-foot-5, 296 pounds) committed to Oregon State on Wednesday night. He has been impressive through the first half of the regular season as a punishing run blocker. He finishes his blocks well and looks to be a good find for the Beavers.

JUCO Note

Modesto quarterback Gino Campiotti (Manteca) has thrown for 1,012 yards and 11 touchdowns to go with 370 rushing yards and four scores. Modesto (4-2) takes on Reedley this week before a big game on October 30 against Fresno City.

Alumni Watch

Oregon State redshirt sophomore Jake Levengood (Vacaville) has been part of a Beavers’ offensive line that made the Joe Moore midseason Honor Roll.

Video to Watch

Windsor 2022 quarterback Chase Vehmeyer has the Jaguars’ offense rolling along heading into this week’s matchup against Cardinal Newman. It is an offense that can beat you horizontally and vertically.

Story to Read

One of the top games of the week between San Benito and Aptos has been cancelled due to COVID issues at San Benito. Read how the decision was made and what could be next.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Streak One

NCP Daily for October 17

Replies
0
Views
168
Football
Streak One
Streak One
Streak One

NCP Daily - October 13

Replies
1
Views
313
Football
FBAddict
FBAddict
Streak One

NCP Daily - October 11

Replies
3
Views
314
Football
Streak One
Streak One
Streak One

NCP Daily - October 12

Replies
1
Views
265
Football
2wcats
2wcats
Streak One

NCP Daily for October 7

Replies
2
Views
246
Football
Streak One
Streak One

Latest posts

Top Bottom