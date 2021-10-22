NCP Daily for October 22

Streak One
Game Notes
Menlo-Atherton beat Terra Nova 38-7 as Matt MacLeod connected with Jalen Moss for two touchdowns of at least 90 yards.
Gunn (6-2) handed Cupertino (6-1) its first loss (41-27) as James Lambert rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns.
Player Notes
Marin Catholic 2024 running back Charles Williams (6-foot-2) looks like a future star in showing big play ability as a runner and kick returner. He has good size, runs with vision to find his lane and finishes with the explosion to break into the open field. Against Redwood last week, he rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns with a receiving score.
JUCO Note
Merced (4-3) running back Justin Incaprera (Los Banos) has rushed for 792 yards and nine touchdowns. This past week, he rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns against San Jose.
Alumni Watch
On Thursday, San Jose State beat UNLV 27-20 with both teams’ leading tacklers having local ties. Kyle Harmon (Freedom) had 11 tackles and a sack for the Spartans. Austin Ajiake (Bellarmine) finished with 10 tackles for UNLV.
Video to Watch
If you need to get pumped up for the Holy War tonight, Bellarmine put together a video highlighting this rivalry. The Bells are looking to bounce back after two losses in their past three games.
Story to Read
The Santa Rosa Press Democrat has an update on the Cardinal Newman-Windsor cancelled game and if it could be rescheduled later this season.
