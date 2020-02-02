NCP Top 20 Rankings (Week of February 3)

Discussion in 'Boys Basketball' started by Streak One, Feb 2, 2020 at 11:44 PM.

  Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    1. Sheldon (19-4)

    February 5 Davis
    February 7 Pleasant Grove

    2. Riordan (17-2)

    February 4 Bellarmine
    February 7 Valley Christian

    3. Salesian (19-5)

    February 4 St. Patrick-St. Vincent
    February 7 El Cerrito

    4. Mitty (16-3)

    February 5 Sacred Heart Cathedral
    February 7 St. Ignatius

    5. Bellarmine (16-3)

    February 4 Serra
    February 7 Riordan

    6. Dougherty Valley (20-2)

    February 4 California
    February 7 San Ramon Valley

    7. De La Salle (16-6)

    February 4 San Ramon Valley
    February 7 Monte Vista

    8. Bishop O’Dowd (14-7)

    February 5 Piedmont
    February 7 Mt. Eden
    February 8 Renaissance Academy

    9. Dublin (17-5)

    February 4 Foothill-Pleasanton
    February 7 Livermore

    10. Capital Christian (17-7)

    February 3 Sacramento
    February 5 El Camino
    February 7 Del Campo

    11. Serra (14-5)

    February 4 Bellarmine
    February 7 Valley Christian

    12. Campolindo (17-5)

    February 3 Miramonte
    February 5 Acalanes
    February 7 Las Lomas

    13. San Ramon Valley (16-6)

    February 4 De La Salle
    February 7 Dougherty Valley

    14. Granada (18-3)

    February 4 Monte Vista
    February 7 Amador Valley

    15. St. Francis (13-6)

    February 4 St. Ignatius

    16. Menlo-Atherton (17-3)

    February 5 Hillsdale
    February 7 Sequoia

    17. Folsom (18-6)

    February 4 Whitney
    February 7 Granite Bay

    18. Rocklin (19-5)

    February 4 Granite Bay
    February 7 Del Oro

    19. Modesto Christian (16-9)

    February 5 Lodi
    February 7 St. Mary’s, Stockton

    20. Weston Ranch (14-10)

    February 5 East Union
    February 7 Central Catholic
     
    1 Streak One, Feb 2, 2020 at 11:44 PM
  bones40

    bones40
    Gold Member
    @Streak One how much of a factor is strength of schedule and quality wins factor into your rankings
     
    2 bones40, Feb 2, 2020 at 11:48 PM
  Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Quality wins more than strength of schedule. Though the better the schedule, the better the chance to get quality wins
     
    3 Streak One, Feb 2, 2020 at 11:51 PM
  observer22

    observer22
    It’s hard to have watched Campolindo take apart Serra in NorCal last season and see them ranked behind Serra today.
     
    4 observer22, Feb 3, 2020 at 12:19 AM
