NCS Open: Liberty 7 De La Salle 42 FINAL

Discussion in 'Football' started by Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 7:10 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    Liberty gets an interception near midfield. Has the ball on its own 48 yard line 3 minutes in
     
    1 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 7:10 PM
  2. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    Liberty facing a 3rd and 4 from the DLS 10 yard line. Showing their balance on offense.
     
    2 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 7:16 PM
  3. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    Butterfield with a 6 yard TD pass to give Liberty a 7-0 lead with 519 left Q1
     
    3 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 7:19 PM
  4. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    DLS catches a break when Hale is ruled down instead of playing the fumbled pitch.

    Spartans ball inside the 10 to start Q2
     
    4 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 7:30 PM
  5. Golfpilot

    Golfpilot Sports Fanatic
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 28, 2013
    Messages:
    302
    Likes Received:
    46
    looked like a fumble to me, that was a big break for DLS. DLS started real slow, I guess that is what a 1 month break can do
     
    5 Golfpilot, Dec 1, 2018 at 7:30 PM
    mansnothot likes this.
  6. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    DLS turns it over on downs. Vaki with the pass deflection defending Foskey.
     
    6 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 7:32 PM
    coachlittle likes this.
  7. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    Liberty defense ahead of DLS offense right now. Lions are flying weojnd
     
    7 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 7:40 PM
    coachlittle likes this.
  8. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    Dorian Hale goes 24 yards for the score on 4th down.

    7-7 with 6 mins left Q2
     
    8 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 7:45 PM
  9. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    Butterfield throws into a crowd and Marshall comes away with the INT
     
    9 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 7:50 PM
  10. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    Shamar Garrett goes 38 yards for second big play for Spartans in last two drives.

    De La Salle leads 14-7 with 3 minutes left in the half
     
    10 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 7:53 PM
  11. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    Interesting take on Marshall. He tends to play under a lot of routes to bait quarterbacks. His reach and recovery allow him to cover it up most of the time.

    Almost got beat on the last throw
     
    11 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 7:57 PM
  12. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    Hale goes play action and hits Daly for a 33 yard touchdown before the half.

    21-7 DLS with 101 left Q2
     
    12 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 8:01 PM
  13. concrete17

    concrete17 Hall of Famer
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Sep 20, 2008
    Messages:
    1,725
    Likes Received:
    720
    Location:
    Oakland
    Am home sick, watching this game on NFHS streaming.
    To anybody else who may be watching the game on NFHS.

    Is it just my broadcast or is the sound shot? My announcers sounds gravelly, like 2 old geezers conversing with those hand held artificial larynx devices. Too sick to throw the laptop across the room but if it's the fault of the broadcast might save myself some regret money....
     
    13 concrete17, Dec 1, 2018 at 8:02 PM
    coachlittle and Golfpilot like this.
  14. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    Wallace with the INT for DLS.

    Butterfield seems to be staring down guys and Wallace jumped the sideline route
     
    14 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 8:05 PM
  15. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    Daly makes a great catch for what would have been his 2nd TD but penalty nullifies it

    DLS leads Liberty 21-7 halftime
     
    15 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 8:10 PM
  16. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    Vaki nearly hauls in a TD on 4th down, but Wallace breaks it up to force a TOD
     
    16 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 8:33 PM
  17. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    Hale with a great keep for a 59 yard TD run untouched.

    DLS leads Liberty 28-7 with 713 left Q3
     
    17 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 8:37 PM
  18. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    Shamar Garrett makes good read from safety spot for the interception and score.

    3 interceptions for De La Salle defense tonight.

    35-7 DLS
     
    18 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 8:44 PM
  19. raffidog123

    raffidog123 Rookie
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    13
    DLS now up 41-7
     
    19 raffidog123, Dec 1, 2018 at 8:46 PM
  20. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    Now four interceptions and DLS going in for another score.

    DLS leads 42-7
     
    20 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 8:49 PM
  21. RidgeRider

    RidgeRider Sports Fanatic
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 27, 2017
    Messages:
    632
    Likes Received:
    389
    Wow, Liberty started the game looking like they were going to give DLS a hard time but letting it really get away.
     
    21 RidgeRider, Dec 1, 2018 at 8:50 PM
  22. concrete17

    concrete17 Hall of Famer
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Sep 20, 2008
    Messages:
    1,725
    Likes Received:
    720
    Location:
    Oakland
    #4 defensive intercepton with 4:30 left in the 3rd qtr. Is Butterfield pressing too hard ?
     
    22 concrete17, Dec 1, 2018 at 8:50 PM
  23. coachlittle

    coachlittle Superstar
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 16, 2017
    Messages:
    133
    Likes Received:
    44
    i wish they would do away with the pay per view stuff and put these games on free tv or free streams .
     
    23 coachlittle, Dec 1, 2018 at 8:53 PM
    concrete17 likes this.
  24. raffidog123

    raffidog123 Rookie
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    13
    Could DLS's pass defense, coupled with their linebackers and D-line, actually allow them to keep next weeks game with Mater Dei reasonably close?
     
    24 raffidog123, Dec 1, 2018 at 8:54 PM
  25. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    Curious how Liberty responds next week.

    Past Open losers have played well on NorCal game (Freedom and Pitt) but this has been a tough night for the Lions
     
    25 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 8:54 PM
  26. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    I just don’t see it. I don’t think it is an early onslaught like the past two years but MD has a lot of firepower
     
    26 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 8:56 PM
  27. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    I think it is similar to the Folsom game. DLS takes away a lot of key plays and can bait QBs into open throws that aren’t really open
     
    27 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 8:57 PM
    concrete17 likes this.
  28. concrete17

    concrete17 Hall of Famer
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Sep 20, 2008
    Messages:
    1,725
    Likes Received:
    720
    Location:
    Oakland
    2x4 or 2x6.....either one is painful when applied to the side of one's head
     
    28 concrete17, Dec 1, 2018 at 8:59 PM
    bella123 and Streak One like this.
  29. Golfpilot

    Golfpilot Sports Fanatic
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 28, 2013
    Messages:
    302
    Likes Received:
    46
    The way Monterey is playing folsom right now, I think the 1AA matchup is could be Monterey Trail St. Francis, leave Liberty at home.
     
    29 Golfpilot, Dec 1, 2018 at 9:01 PM
  30. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    Liberty will play somewhere but the 1AA and 1A games will be tough to shake out
     
    30 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 9:07 PM
  31. concrete17

    concrete17 Hall of Famer
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Sep 20, 2008
    Messages:
    1,725
    Likes Received:
    720
    Location:
    Oakland
    42-7 Spartans
    Hats off to Coach Partidge and his Liberty Lions, great season Guys. Be Proud.
    Heads off to the knuckle head announcers who broadcasted this game on NFHS.If I could have $.25 for every time I heard a b-b-b-ut I could afford to subscribe to this service for free.
     
    31 concrete17, Dec 1, 2018 at 9:12 PM
    Last edited: Dec 1, 2018 at 9:18 PM
  32. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    15,689
    Likes Received:
    2,164
    Couple takeaways I had from the game:

    De La Salle offense hit some big plays, but didn't have consistency play to play. Not sure if it was game flow or a bigger issue.

    I liked Hale's game. Faced some tough pressure and had a couple of questionable plays, but ran it well and provided a passing threat. He will need a big game next Saturday.

    De La Salle's defense is filthy. Pressure from the front four, linebackers who can run and defensive backs who challenge receivers. This is the best defense I've seen for DLS. Other group that comes to mind was the Wynn/Renaud group in 2011 I believe.

    Liberty's defense is really active and holds up well physically despite being a little undersized. They wore down due to turnover issues from the offense, but this is a good group.

    Liberty's offense came in as explosive and balanced, but struggled to find holes in the passing game and adjusting to the looks they were getting. I still think they are one of the best offenses in the region, but this was a bad night
     
    32 Streak One, Dec 1, 2018 at 10:24 PM
  33. raffidog123

    raffidog123 Rookie
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2018
    Messages:
    28
    Likes Received:
    13
    Agre this years DLS defense is awesome. Still just below the gerat 2001 team's defense, which beat an awesome Long Beach Poly team.
     
    33 raffidog123, Dec 2, 2018 at 5:03 AM
  34. NorCalSportsFan

    NorCalSportsFan Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,346
    Likes Received:
    651
     
    34 NorCalSportsFan, Dec 2, 2018 at 1:25 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page