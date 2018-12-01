NCS Open: Liberty 7 De La Salle 42 FINAL

Separate names with a comma.
Liberty gets an interception near midfield. Has the ball on its own 48 yard line 3 minutes in
Liberty facing a 3rd and 4 from the DLS 10 yard line. Showing their balance on offense.
Butterfield with a 6 yard TD pass to give Liberty a 7-0 lead with 519 left Q1
DLS catches a break when Hale is ruled down instead of playing the fumbled pitch.
Spartans ball inside the 10 to start Q2
looked like a fumble to me, that was a big break for DLS. DLS started real slow, I guess that is what a 1 month break can do
DLS turns it over on downs. Vaki with the pass deflection defending Foskey.
Liberty defense ahead of DLS offense right now. Lions are flying weojnd
Dorian Hale goes 24 yards for the score on 4th down.
7-7 with 6 mins left Q2
Butterfield throws into a crowd and Marshall comes away with the INT
Shamar Garrett goes 38 yards for second big play for Spartans in last two drives.
De La Salle leads 14-7 with 3 minutes left in the half
Interesting take on Marshall. He tends to play under a lot of routes to bait quarterbacks. His reach and recovery allow him to cover it up most of the time.
Almost got beat on the last throw
Hale goes play action and hits Daly for a 33 yard touchdown before the half.
21-7 DLS with 101 left Q2
Wallace with the INT for DLS.
Butterfield seems to be staring down guys and Wallace jumped the sideline route
Daly makes a great catch for what would have been his 2nd TD but penalty nullifies it
DLS leads Liberty 21-7 halftime
Vaki nearly hauls in a TD on 4th down, but Wallace breaks it up to force a TOD
Hale with a great keep for a 59 yard TD run untouched.
DLS leads Liberty 28-7 with 713 left Q3
Shamar Garrett makes good read from safety spot for the interception and score.
3 interceptions for De La Salle defense tonight.
35-7 DLS
DLS now up 41-7
Now four interceptions and DLS going in for another score.
DLS leads 42-7
Wow, Liberty started the game looking like they were going to give DLS a hard time but letting it really get away.
#4 defensive intercepton with 4:30 left in the 3rd qtr. Is Butterfield pressing too hard ?
Could DLS's pass defense, coupled with their linebackers and D-line, actually allow them to keep next weeks game with Mater Dei reasonably close?
Curious how Liberty responds next week.
Past Open losers have played well on NorCal game (Freedom and Pitt) but this has been a tough night for the Lions
I just don’t see it. I don’t think it is an early onslaught like the past two years but MD has a lot of firepower
I think it is similar to the Folsom game. DLS takes away a lot of key plays and can bait QBs into open throws that aren’t really open
2x4 or 2x6.....either one is painful when applied to the side of one's head
The way Monterey is playing folsom right now, I think the 1AA matchup is could be Monterey Trail St. Francis, leave Liberty at home.
Liberty will play somewhere but the 1AA and 1A games will be tough to shake out
42-7 Spartans
Hats off to Coach Partidge and his Liberty Lions, great season Guys. Be Proud.
Couple takeaways I had from the game:
De La Salle offense hit some big plays, but didn't have consistency play to play. Not sure if it was game flow or a bigger issue.
I liked Hale's game. Faced some tough pressure and had a couple of questionable plays, but ran it well and provided a passing threat. He will need a big game next Saturday.
De La Salle's defense is filthy. Pressure from the front four, linebackers who can run and defensive backs who challenge receivers. This is the best defense I've seen for DLS. Other group that comes to mind was the Wynn/Renaud group in 2011 I believe.
Liberty's defense is really active and holds up well physically despite being a little undersized. They wore down due to turnover issues from the offense, but this is a good group.
Liberty's offense came in as explosive and balanced, but struggled to find holes in the passing game and adjusting to the looks they were getting. I still think they are one of the best offenses in the region, but this was a bad night
Agre this years DLS defense is awesome. Still just below the gerat 2001 team's defense, which beat an awesome Long Beach Poly team.