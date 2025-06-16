Pittsburg WR RJ Mosley commits to Arizona

On a team stacked with talent, Pittsburg 2026 wide receiver RJ Mosley remained under the radar until an eight catch, 145 yards and two touchdowns in the NorCal Bowl win over Folsom. That started a run that led to 14 offers and an eventual commitment to Arizona.



He had previously visited Cal and Stanford and had a visit upcoming to Utah.



At 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, Mosley wins on the outside with godo releases, high points the ball in using his tall frame and has run after the catch ability.



Mosley is ranked as a 3-star prospect by Rivals.com.