Rocklin beats Whitney to stay undefeated in SFL

Friday Results: Rocklin beat Whitney 77-60: Rockin avenges early season loss. Donovan Lopez and Darius Kendall each had 22 points for the Thunder. Folsom beat Oak Ridge 76-58: Folsom led 25-13 after Q1 and 45-26 at the half. Granite Bay beat Del Oro 57-50: Granite Bay was down 8 after Q1 and down 1 at the half, according to the MaxPreps game tracker. Standings: Rocklin 5-0 (19-4 overall) Folsom 4-1 (17-6 overall) Whitney 3-2 (19-3 overall) Oak Ridge 2-3 (12-8 overall) Granite Bay 1-4 (6-15 overall) Del Oro 0-5 (9-14 overall) Upcoming Schedule (January 31) Granite Bay at Oak Ridge (Oak Ridge won 83-76 in the first meeting) Rocklin at Folsom (Rocklin won the first meeting 79-69) Whitney at Del Oro (Whitney won the first meeting 64-51)