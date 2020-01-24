Rocklin beats Whitney to stay undefeated in SFL

Discussion in 'Boys Basketball' started by Streak One, Jan 24, 2020 at 11:36 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    18,156
    Likes Received:
    3,887
    Friday Results:

    Rocklin beat Whitney 77-60: Rockin avenges early season loss. Donovan Lopez and Darius Kendall each had 22 points for the Thunder.

    Folsom beat Oak Ridge 76-58: Folsom led 25-13 after Q1 and 45-26 at the half.

    Granite Bay beat Del Oro 57-50: Granite Bay was down 8 after Q1 and down 1 at the half, according to the MaxPreps game tracker.

    Standings:

    Rocklin 5-0 (19-4 overall)
    Folsom 4-1 (17-6 overall)
    Whitney 3-2 (19-3 overall)
    Oak Ridge 2-3 (12-8 overall)
    Granite Bay 1-4 (6-15 overall)
    Del Oro 0-5 (9-14 overall)

    Upcoming Schedule (January 31)

    Granite Bay at Oak Ridge (Oak Ridge won 83-76 in the first meeting)
    Rocklin at Folsom (Rocklin won the first meeting 79-69)
    Whitney at Del Oro (Whitney won the first meeting 64-51)
     
    1 Streak One, Jan 24, 2020 at 11:36 PM
  2. larry legend33

    larry legend33 Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2007
    Messages:
    9,093
    Likes Received:
    2,197
    Top 3 are leaps and bounds better than bottom half. I was at OR game against Folsom and let’s just say girls game was the real one. Folsom just ripped life out of them. It was never a game. Rose, Fears, and shackleford all can really play. Wall kid plays hard and brings it. Rocklin size and depth impressive though.
     
    2 larry legend33, Jan 25, 2020 at 8:03 AM
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page