San Ramon Valley 17 Monte Vista 10 FINAL

Discussion in 'Football' started by Streak One, Oct 26, 2018 at 11:29 PM.

  Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Nov 11, 2003
    15,309
    2,015
    San Ramon Valley beat Monte Vista 17-10 to shake up the NCS Division I seeds set to come out on Sunday. Here are a few thoughts I had from the game:

    Defenses controlled the action with San Ramon Valley having a good game plan to take away first reads in Monte Vista's passing game. Monte Vista was physical up front in corralling San Ramon Valley's running game, which is the backbone of its offense.

    San Ramon Valley had a big punt return to set up its first touchdown to go up 7-0. Monte Vista had a 90 yard punt return for a score to make it 10-7 in the third quarter.

    San Ramon Valley (6-4) halted a two game losing streak with the win. Two of their losses this year have come to undefeated teams (De La Salle and Monterey Trail)

    Monte Vista (7-3) haven't given up more than 17 points this year outside of a 55-0 loss to De La Salle. The Mustangs also have one point home loss to Bishop O'Dowd.
     
