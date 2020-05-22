Sawyer commits to Cal Baptist

Salesian 2020 post Tejon Sawyer (6-foot-8) committed to Cal Baptist on Thursday. One of the top remaining seniors in Northern California, Sawyer is a skilled big who can scoree from the low block and in the mid-range. He is a good passer and a strong rebounder. Ranked No. 11 overall, Sawyer was second-team, All-NorCal as he helped lead the Pride to NorCal Division I semi-finals. Cal Bapitst just completed its second year as a Division I program playing in the WAC. They went 21-10 last season. Sawyer played for Team Lillard this past summer.