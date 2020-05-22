Sawyer commits to Cal Baptist

Discussion in 'Boys Basketball' started by Streak One, May 22, 2020 at 7:41 PM.

  Streak One

    Salesian 2020 post Tejon Sawyer (6-foot-8) committed to Cal Baptist on Thursday. One of the top remaining seniors in Northern California, Sawyer is a skilled big who can scoree from the low block and in the mid-range. He is a good passer and a strong rebounder.

    Ranked No. 11 overall, Sawyer was second-team, All-NorCal as he helped lead the Pride to NorCal Division I semi-finals.

    Cal Bapitst just completed its second year as a Division I program playing in the WAC. They went 21-10 last season.

    Sawyer played for Team Lillard this past summer.
     
  larry legend33

    Great to hear. He’s a load in the post and that school has pumped a lot of dough into athletics.
     
  Renard Monroe

    Lol
     
  Crosstown Rival

