Discussion in 'Football' started by larry legend33, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:04 PM.
Inderkum looks great. 7-0 On first drive
OR better wake up.
OR answers!
7-7.No warfield for oak ridge.
OR doesn’t want a shootout
14-7 Inderkum. OR without starting corner warfield is getting picked apart.
7-0 newman
DLS leads Monte Vista 14-0, 5;47 Q1,
Paradise leading West Valley 6-0 off of a 43 yard Tyler Harrison touchdown that officially made him the single season leading rusher in school history with 2187 rushing yards!
Wow!! 14-14 still in first.
OR looks great on offense. Needs to clean up D
VC up 7-0 over SI with 5 minutes left in 1st qtr.
Palo Alto leads Oak Grove 14-13
Monterey Trail leads Folsom 14-0
Buhach Colony leads Placer 8-0
Capital Christian 7 Manteca 7 end of 1st qtr
Los Gatos 14 SHP 0 in Q1
Newman 14
Piner 0
Monterey Trail leads Folsom 14-0, Inderkum-Oak Ridge tied at 14-14.
Elk Grove leads Cosumnes Oaks 14-0 in D2
14-14 Or vs Indy end of 1.
Wow! What a game so far. Lamson looks amazing. Receivers for Indy are so fast.
VC 7 SI 0 2:57 in Q1
Lamson will get offer after this game. He’s unreal.
21-14 Indy.
Good games.Got 6 games streaming at the same time on NFHS Network
Shamar Garret goes 37yards for TD, DLS 21-0
How do you stream more than 1 game at a time? My account seems to only let me have 1 on at a time, unless I’m doing something wrong. I’m over in the Philippines watching.
Paradise extends the lead to 14-0 after a 72 yard Tyler Harrison touchdown for his 2nd of the first half.
TKA 14 Aptos 7 Q2 4:13
Carmel game delayed as their bus was hit by projectile in San Jose and broke window. No one hurt but game delayed
You can open separate browsers windows and stream a game on each ones. I use chrome, and there also is a feature to watch different windows on it. You need good bandwidth.
21-0 newman over Piner
Palo Alto 21 OG 13 end of Q1
Ahhh ok, thank you. I will see if I can add.
.....more lumpia with that streaming
Aptos 14 TKA 14 Q2 2:21
Copy and paste the URL for the upcoming and live game page
De La Salle leads Monte Vista 28-0
Prep football aficionado by night air controller by day
Norcal- Just for the record- their bus was hit in the Prunedale area. Apparently this has been an ongoing issue there lately. Not good.
Garrett runs in for his 2nd TD, 28-0, Q2
Amador leads Ripon 27-3 Q2
The first half is officially in the books. Paradise leads #1 seed West Valley 14-0 as Tyler Harrison yet again has another impressive outting with 2 first half touchdowns.
Valley Christian leads St. Ignatius 14-0 with 429 left Q2.
28-21 OR over Indy. Great game.
Lamson hasn’t thrown an incomplete pass yet.
VC 14 SI 0 Q2 4;29
Center leads Bradshaw Christian 35-6 at the half in the SJS D5.