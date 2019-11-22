Scores

Discussion in 'Football' started by larry legend33, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:04 PM.

  larry legend33

    larry legend33 Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2007
    Messages:
    8,734
    Likes Received:
    1,887
    Inderkum looks great. 7-0 On first drive
    OR better wake up.
     
    larry legend33, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:04 PM
  larry legend33

    larry legend33 Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2007
    Messages:
    8,734
    Likes Received:
    1,887
    OR answers!
    7-7.No warfield for oak ridge.
     
    larry legend33, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:08 PM
  larry legend33

    larry legend33 Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2007
    Messages:
    8,734
    Likes Received:
    1,887
    OR doesn’t want a shootout
    14-7 Inderkum. OR without starting corner warfield is getting picked apart.
     
    larry legend33, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:15 PM
  larry legend33

    larry legend33 Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2007
    Messages:
    8,734
    Likes Received:
    1,887
    7-0 newman
     
    larry legend33, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:17 PM
  concrete17

    concrete17 Hall of Famer
    Joined:
    Sep 20, 2008
    Messages:
    1,939
    Likes Received:
    1,052
    Location:
    Oakland
    DLS leads Monte Vista 14-0, 5;47 Q1,
     
    concrete17, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:19 PM
  Cmfstud64

    Cmfstud64
    Joined:
    Nov 15, 2019
    Messages:
    22
    Likes Received:
    28
    Paradise leading West Valley 6-0 off of a 43 yard Tyler Harrison touchdown that officially made him the single season leading rusher in school history with 2187 rushing yards!
     
    Cmfstud64, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:20 PM
    concrete17 and Defense_Rules like this.
  larry legend33

    larry legend33 Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2007
    Messages:
    8,734
    Likes Received:
    1,887
    Wow!! 14-14 still in first.
    OR looks great on offense. Needs to clean up D
     
    larry legend33, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:20 PM
  Defense_Rules

    Defense_Rules Sports Fanatic
    Joined:
    Mar 11, 2015
    Messages:
    328
    Likes Received:
    171
    VC up 7-0 over SI with 5 minutes left in 1st qtr.
     
    Defense_Rules, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:21 PM
  Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    17,656
    Likes Received:
    3,439
    Palo Alto leads Oak Grove 14-13
     
    Streak One, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:25 PM
  Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    17,656
    Likes Received:
    3,439
    Monterey Trail leads Folsom 14-0
     
    Streak One, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:26 PM
    THEOC89 and larry legend33 like this.
  Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    17,656
    Likes Received:
    3,439
    Buhach Colony leads Placer 8-0
     
    Streak One, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:26 PM
  John Mellencamp

    John Mellencamp Sports Fanatic
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Sep 15, 2017
    Messages:
    321
    Likes Received:
    228
    Capital Christian 7 Manteca 7 end of 1st qtr
     
    John Mellencamp, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:27 PM
  NorCalSportsFan

    NorCalSportsFan Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,768
    Likes Received:
    1,030
    Los Gatos 14 SHP 0 in Q1
     
    NorCalSportsFan, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:28 PM
  larry legend33

    larry legend33 Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2007
    Messages:
    8,734
    Likes Received:
    1,887
    Newman 14
    Piner 0
     
    larry legend33, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:29 PM
  jdavidson11

    jdavidson11
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 24, 2007
    Messages:
    2
    Likes Received:
    2
    Monterey Trail leads Folsom 14-0, Inderkum-Oak Ridge tied at 14-14.
    Elk Grove leads Cosumnes Oaks 14-0 in D2
     
    jdavidson11, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:30 PM
  larry legend33

    larry legend33 Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2007
    Messages:
    8,734
    Likes Received:
    1,887
    14-14 Or vs Indy end of 1.
    Wow! What a game so far. Lamson looks amazing. Receivers for Indy are so fast.
     
    larry legend33, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:31 PM
  NorCalSportsFan

    NorCalSportsFan Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,768
    Likes Received:
    1,030
    VC 7 SI 0 2:57 in Q1
     
    NorCalSportsFan, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:31 PM
  larry legend33

    larry legend33 Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2007
    Messages:
    8,734
    Likes Received:
    1,887
    Lamson will get offer after this game. He’s unreal.
    21-14 Indy.
     
    larry legend33, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:34 PM
  NorCalSportsFan

    NorCalSportsFan Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,768
    Likes Received:
    1,030
    Good games.Got 6 games streaming at the same time on NFHS Network
     
    NorCalSportsFan, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:35 PM
    coachlittle, THEOC89, concrete17 and 1 other person like this.
  concrete17

    concrete17 Hall of Famer
    Joined:
    Sep 20, 2008
    Messages:
    1,939
    Likes Received:
    1,052
    Location:
    Oakland
    Shamar Garret goes 37yards for TD, DLS 21-0
     
    concrete17, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:38 PM
    THEOC89 likes this.
  jimmyzr1

    jimmyzr1 Hall of Famer
    Joined:
    Nov 8, 2010
    Messages:
    1,012
    Likes Received:
    125
    How do you stream more than 1 game at a time? My account seems to only let me have 1 on at a time, unless I’m doing something wrong. I’m over in the Philippines watching.
     
    jimmyzr1, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:39 PM
  Cmfstud64

    Cmfstud64
    Joined:
    Nov 15, 2019
    Messages:
    22
    Likes Received:
    28
    Paradise extends the lead to 14-0 after a 72 yard Tyler Harrison touchdown for his 2nd of the first half.
     
    Cmfstud64, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:40 PM
    THEOC89 likes this.
  NorCalSportsFan

    NorCalSportsFan Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,768
    Likes Received:
    1,030
    TKA 14 Aptos 7 Q2 4:13

    Carmel game delayed as their bus was hit by projectile in San Jose and broke window. No one hurt but game delayed
     
    23 NorCalSportsFan, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:42 PM
  24. NorCalSportsFan

    NorCalSportsFan Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,768
    Likes Received:
    1,030
    You can open separate browsers windows and stream a game on each ones. I use chrome, and there also is a feature to watch different windows on it. You need good bandwidth.
     
    24 NorCalSportsFan, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:44 PM
  25. larry legend33

    larry legend33 Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2007
    Messages:
    8,734
    Likes Received:
    1,887
    21-0 newman over Piner
     
    25 larry legend33, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:45 PM
  26. NorCalSportsFan

    NorCalSportsFan Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,768
    Likes Received:
    1,030
    Palo Alto 21 OG 13 end of Q1
     
    26 NorCalSportsFan, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:45 PM
  27. jimmyzr1

    jimmyzr1 Hall of Famer
    Joined:
    Nov 8, 2010
    Messages:
    1,012
    Likes Received:
    125
    Ahhh ok, thank you. I will see if I can add.
     
    27 jimmyzr1, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:45 PM
  28. concrete17

    concrete17 Hall of Famer
    Joined:
    Sep 20, 2008
    Messages:
    1,939
    Likes Received:
    1,052
    Location:
    Oakland
    .....more lumpia with that streaming
     
    28 concrete17, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:46 PM
  29. NorCalSportsFan

    NorCalSportsFan Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,768
    Likes Received:
    1,030
    Aptos 14 TKA 14 Q2 2:21
     
    29 NorCalSportsFan, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:46 PM
  30. NorCalSportsFan

    NorCalSportsFan Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,768
    Likes Received:
    1,030
    Copy and paste the URL for the upcoming and live game page
     
    30 NorCalSportsFan, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:46 PM
  31. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    17,656
    Likes Received:
    3,439
    De La Salle leads Monte Vista 28-0
     
    31 Streak One, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:47 PM
  32. concrete17

    concrete17 Hall of Famer
    Joined:
    Sep 20, 2008
    Messages:
    1,939
    Likes Received:
    1,052
    Location:
    Oakland
    Prep football aficionado by night air controller by day
     
    32 concrete17, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:48 PM
    Last edited: Nov 22, 2019 at 8:01 PM
    NorCalSportsFan likes this.
  33. Prepwisdom

    Prepwisdom Superstar
    Joined:
    Dec 8, 2013
    Messages:
    114
    Likes Received:
    38
    Norcal- Just for the record- their bus was hit in the Prunedale area. Apparently this has been an ongoing issue there lately. Not good.
     
    33 Prepwisdom, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:49 PM
  34. concrete17

    concrete17 Hall of Famer
    Expand Collapse

    Sep 20, 2008
    Messages:
    1,939
    Likes Received:
    1,052
    Location:
    Oakland
    Garrett runs in for his 2nd TD, 28-0, Q2
     
    34 concrete17, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:49 PM
  35. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    17,656
    Likes Received:
    3,439
    Amador leads Ripon 27-3 Q2
     
    35 Streak One, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:50 PM
  36. Cmfstud64

    Cmfstud64
    Expand Collapse

    Nov 15, 2019
    Messages:
    22
    Likes Received:
    28
    The first half is officially in the books. Paradise leads #1 seed West Valley 14-0 as Tyler Harrison yet again has another impressive outting with 2 first half touchdowns.
     
    36 Cmfstud64, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:51 PM
    THEOC89 and concrete17 like this.
  37. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    17,656
    Likes Received:
    3,439
    Valley Christian leads St. Ignatius 14-0 with 429 left Q2.
     
    37 Streak One, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:53 PM
  38. larry legend33

    larry legend33 Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2007
    Messages:
    8,734
    Likes Received:
    1,887
    28-21 OR over Indy. Great game.
    Lamson hasn’t thrown an incomplete pass yet.
     
    38 larry legend33, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:53 PM
  39. NorCalSportsFan

    NorCalSportsFan Hall of Famer
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2001
    Messages:
    10,768
    Likes Received:
    1,030
    VC 14 SI 0 Q2 4;29
     
    39 NorCalSportsFan, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:53 PM
    concrete17 likes this.
  40. Streak One

    Streak One Moderator
    Moderator
    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2003
    Messages:
    17,656
    Likes Received:
    3,439
    Center leads Bradshaw Christian 35-6 at the half in the SJS D5.
     
    40 Streak One, Nov 22, 2019 at 7:54 PM
