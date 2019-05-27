SJS Baseball Finals

    Division I:

    Vacaville beat Jesuit 5-2 to win its second straight Division I title. The Bulldogs finish the year 31-2

    Division II:

    Oakmont beat Del Campo 4-3 for its first section title since 2000. Paul Martinez is the first coach to win SJS title at three different schools, according to reporter Cameron Salerno

    Division III:

    Ponderosa beat Buhach Colony 5-4. Ponderosa was the No. 10 seed in the bracket and beat # 1 (twice), #2 and #3

    Division IV:

    Los Banos beat Central Catholic 3-0 for its first section title in 25 years. Los Banos finished the year 28-1

    Division V:

    After Bear River beat Colfax to create the extra game, Colfax won the D5 title with a 14-3 win. It is a second straight title for Colfax.

    Division VI:

    Waterford beat Mariposa 10-9 and 4-2 as one of two teams on Monday to capture a title with two wins.

    Division VII:

    Alpha Charter beat Valley Christian 6-2 and then posted 24-8 win in the final game. The 24 runs is a section record according to reporter Nick Pecoraro.
     
