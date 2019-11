SJS Playoff Scores

I was at the game last night as well. Turlock is a good team. DO seems up and down this year. I thought they would have matched up better with Turlock, however with six turnovers, it doesn’t really matter, as the result showed. These two teams play each other ten times and they go 5-5. We have played a playoff schedule the entire season as 8 of our 9 opponents are in the D1 and D2 playoff brackets, so I have a fairly good gauge on the teams this week....Turlock is better than most realize. It will be a good game in EDH this coming Friday.

