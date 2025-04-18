St. Mary's-Stockton wins Boras Classic, extends win streak to 15 games

An 0-3 start with one total run is fully in the rear view mirror for St. Mary’s-Stockton (17-4) extended its win streak to 15 games after beating Rocklin 6-1 for the Boras Classic North title.



St. Mary’s came into the tournament ranked No. 3 in NorCal and boasted a strong one-two punch at the top of the rotation with Tanner Grove and Nico Bavaro. In a tournament like this, your pitching depth is tested and the Rams responded with Giani Camacho, Jacob Korbrin and Minh Vu combining on a four hitter in the semifinal win over St. Ignatius. Then, Jeremy Krause got the start in the championship game with 5.1 innings of one run ball.



Junior Dax Hardcastle has been the offensive standout for the Rams with three home runs over the four tournament games and a near .500 average over the season.



The Rams have seven games left in the regular season with two three game series against Lodi and Lincoln-Stockton and a solo game against Cardinal Newman. They beat the Cardinals 8-1 in the opening game of the Boras Classic.