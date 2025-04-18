ADVERTISEMENT

St. Mary's-Stockton wins Boras Classic, extends win streak to 15 games

Hall of Famer
Staff
Nov 11, 2003
An 0-3 start with one total run is fully in the rear view mirror for St. Mary’s-Stockton (17-4) extended its win streak to 15 games after beating Rocklin 6-1 for the Boras Classic North title.

St. Mary’s came into the tournament ranked No. 3 in NorCal and boasted a strong one-two punch at the top of the rotation with Tanner Grove and Nico Bavaro. In a tournament like this, your pitching depth is tested and the Rams responded with Giani Camacho, Jacob Korbrin and Minh Vu combining on a four hitter in the semifinal win over St. Ignatius. Then, Jeremy Krause got the start in the championship game with 5.1 innings of one run ball.

Junior Dax Hardcastle has been the offensive standout for the Rams with three home runs over the four tournament games and a near .500 average over the season.

The Rams have seven games left in the regular season with two three game series against Lodi and Lincoln-Stockton and a solo game against Cardinal Newman. They beat the Cardinals 8-1 in the opening game of the Boras Classic.
 
SM is hot right now and is likely the lead team of the NorCal core leaders. The top five teams might look like this -
St. Mary's
Valley Christian
Rocklin
De La Salle
Cardinal Newman
Serra

Of course the season's results of each team may impact the best rankings and standings of the NorCal placement.
 
Last edited:
I like your top four and the Granada in some order. Serra would be in the mix too. Good balance across sections this year
 
Streak One said:
I like your top four and the Granada in some order. Serra would be in the mix too. Good balance across sections this year
Yes, of course Granada should be there too. I overlooked them since they were not in a tournament this week. But they have faired well with other top teams. They should be in the top 5.
 
Great list!!…. Granada went 3-1 in the Big National Tournament in North Carolina…. I would put them in the top 2 in Nor Cal…..

They reality is, any of these teams can beat the other on any given day, and the playoffs in Nor Cal should be fantastic!!…. I think ST Mary’s may have the most overall talent….

It’s crazy not having DLS in the top 5, but I would say their pitching depth keeps them on the outside…. After their #1 guy, the rest of their pitching is a crapshoot…. And their much heralded USC committed transfer from CVC has not been good at all…. He can’t throw strikes and has pitched only 2 innings so far in blow out games….
 
Latest posts

