Tracy knocks off No. 4 seed Bear Creek in SJS D2 playoffs

Tracy, which came into the playoffs with losses in six of their last seven games, scored a run in the first and two in the fourth in a 3-1 win over Bear Creek. Tracy junior Marcus Corso had a home run and senior Brentley Bergmann had two doubles. Junior Kyle Mulhern tossed a complete game, six-hitter with seven strikeouts for the Bulldogs. Bear Creek had won 13 of 14 games to end the regular season. They were led by senior Wilbur Berrios, who went 2-for-3 as a leadoff hitter and struck out eight batters over seven innings. Tracy travels to Bella Vista, which beat Laguna Creek 2-1, on Thursday.