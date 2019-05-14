Tracy knocks off No. 4 seed Bear Creek in SJS D2 playoffs

    Tracy, which came into the playoffs with losses in six of their last seven games, scored a run in the first and two in the fourth in a 3-1 win over Bear Creek.

    Tracy junior Marcus Corso had a home run and senior Brentley Bergmann had two doubles.

    Junior Kyle Mulhern tossed a complete game, six-hitter with seven strikeouts for the Bulldogs.

    Bear Creek had won 13 of 14 games to end the regular season. They were led by senior Wilbur Berrios, who went 2-for-3 as a leadoff hitter and struck out eight batters over seven innings.

    Tracy travels to Bella Vista, which beat Laguna Creek 2-1, on Thursday.
     
